December 3, 2023
Pyth Token Airdrop: How to Eligibility for Pyth Coin Airdrop?


pyth network airdrop

This official guide to joining the Pyth airdrop is a trusted resource for obtaining $PYTH tokens. It provides accurate information about the steps and criteria to be a part of Pyth Airdrop. It is important to note that individual articles about Pyth airdrops, not directly from the Pyth network, may be not only inaccurate but potentially fraudulent. For secure and successful connection to Pyth Airdrop, it is suggested to strictly follow the instructions of this official guide

Pyth Network recently revealed its highly anticipated retrospective airdrop, generating excitement across the blockchain ecosystem. This strategic move spans a wide range of blockchains such as Solana, EVM, Aptos, Sui, Injective, Osmosis, Neutron, and Sei. The campaign extends its generosity not only to blockchain fans, but also to Discord users and NFT holders.

accept participation

The essence of this unprecedented initiative lies in the substantial distribution of 600 million $PYTH tokens. This impressive amount represents a remarkable 6% of the total token supply and is dedicated to recognizing and appreciating active participants in various areas of the blockchain sector.

pyth network airdrop

broad token access

With the goal of ensuring inclusivity, the Pyth Network ensures that retrospective airdrops reach a wide audience. Allocation is not limited to one blockchain but includes a variety of decentralized sectors. From Solana to EVM and beyond, the Pyth Network is committed to engaging communities around the blockchain world.

ÐInvolvement of apps and DeFi participants

With a sharp focus on decentralized applications (Ðapps) and decentralized finance (DeFi) participants, Pyth Network’s airdrop plans to strengthen those who actively contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem. This forward-looking vision recognizes the important role that ÐApps and DeFi will play in shaping the future of decentralized technologies.

pyth network airdrop

Step-by-Step Guide to “Pyth Network — Retroactive Airdrop”

pyth network airdrop page

  • Connect your wallet to view eligibility and airdrop amount.

connect wallet

