PwC bans employees from flying business class to reduce carbon footprint

PwC has told its senior staff to stop flying business class as it hopes to reach its net zero target by the end of the decade.

The Big Four accountancy reportedly told senior staff in October that only those traveling on long-haul night flights or flying for “business critical reasons” would be allowed to sit in business class.

The new rules apply to partners, directors and other employees accompanying them on trips. Previous guidelines had allowed employees to travel in business class for flights at least five hours long.

PwC has pledged to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030. Business travel is the largest source of carbon pollution in the UK branch.

PwC UK partner Marisa Thomas said the company was encouraging employees to lengthen their business trips to reduce the number of trips they take.

He said: “The vast majority of our carbon emissions are caused by flights, so we will only be able to meet our net zero target if our people take a really thoughtful approach to air travel.

“Given that a business class seat is approximately 50 percent more carbon-intensive than premium economy, we are asking partners and directors to think carefully about whether they need it.”

Business class seats on flights are considered more carbon intensive because they take up more space on the plane and are more likely to be empty.

PwC’s annual environmental report found that its business travel emissions were 49 percent below pre-pandemic levels, but still remain above its target for 2030. Air travel accounts for more than two-thirds of its business travel emissions.

The move is also likely to help the company cut costs.

Last month PwC announced plans to eliminate 600 jobs under a voluntary redundancy scheme as demand for its advisory services business slowed.

It follows similar moves by other Big Four accountants, who have also cut British jobs after years of mass recruitment to keep up with a boom in M&A activity.

Last month it emerged that rival EY was in talks to leave its headquarters near London Bridge.

The 10-storey building has been the headquarters of EY’s UK and Ireland business since 2003 and hosts approximately 9,000 employees, including its global executive team.

