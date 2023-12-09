Putting the brakes on Biden's free-market tinkering

By Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer

Washington DC. – Have you ever bought something because everyone said you had to have it? Then, once you try it, you wonder what all the fuss was about?

President Biden has staked much of his presidency and the next campaign on promoting electric vehicles (EVs). It’s no surprise that they’ve spent a lot of time pushing the industry forward and reinforcing consumer demand when it doesn’t live up to their expectations.

Under his direction, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed extremely aggressive standards to phase out non-EVs by 2032, effectively taking decision-making control away from consumers. In the House of Representatives, we just passed the CARS Act, which blocks the EPA’s standards and prevents it from proposing any more bad ideas on this topic.

Some people like EVs. Some people like combustion engines. Others ride bikes. They should all be able to use their preferred mode of transportation. This shouldn’t be hard, but the White House insists on tampering with free markets and trying to bend them to fit a progressive agenda.

The President says it’s all about green energy, but our electric grid depends on the very resources he’s trying to ban. What happens if you go to plug in your car but no one is extracting coal to provide electricity? Or, let’s say everyone immediately switches to EVs but our already stressed grid can’t keep up and goes dark.

I support a wide range of American-made technologies and energy sources. As long as our investments do not reach companies controlled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), I welcome healthy competition among automakers.

Unfortunately, many of the rare earth metals needed to power electric motors come directly from China. As we work to remove regulations and open up mining here at home, why be too quick to hand over to the CCP the dominance of our top mode of transportation?

President Biden needs to put the brakes on his aggressive plan to replace everyone’s vehicles with electric models. Nearly 4,000 US car dealers called on them to do as much, saying many of their customers want control over their decision-making and don’t need an EV.

You can’t blame anyone for not driving an EV. They are more expensive than gas-powered cars and come with 80% more maintenance problems. In rural areas, they are also less reliable.

There are gas stations along all highways and interstates in Missouri. Most of the 3rd District has no EV charging stations, and the ones we do have are around St. Louis or other metro areas. A driver traveling from Owensville to Wellsville will not see a single charging station during their trip.

In 2021, the Biden administration sought $7.5 billion to install public chargers across the country. To date, he has made zero. The irony is that it is private companies that are providing places for drivers to plug in.

So far, the government has supplemented automakers’ profits with huge tax breaks to patronize their business. These companies advertise credits like coupons on their websites. They get a nice payday, and the President gets to pretend that his plan is working.

With abundant press in major media outlets and commercials at the Super Bowl, the President does not need to be an EV cheerleader. I don’t know if it’s arrogance or a lack of awareness throughout the administration, but there is no room for the White House in this equation. Our economy depends on consumers making decisions and businesses fulfilling demands—it’s called capitalism! I urge President Biden to take the hint and stop trying to tamper with the auto industry.

