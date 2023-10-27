Putting the 28-day 'Wall Pilates' challenge to the test





It’s everywhere on social media: lose weight and belly fat, lower stress in just 28 days. But does the Wall Pilates Challenge deliver? We’re teaming up with two women determined to find the answer. “I’ve seen the ads for it. So, it’s something I’ve wanted to,” said Torrance Brown. She’s no stranger to fitness. Brown helps other people as a trainer at Parkway Community YMCA in West Roxbury. Now, she’s hoping to work on herself. “Well, you know, we always want to get rid of this,” she said, pointing to her stomach. “But mostly, I want to get the consistency down of doing Pilates on a regular basis.”She’ll have some help on her mission from Pilates and YMCA Senior Healthy Living Director Regina Hayes. Hayes also wants to see if this challenge can be delivered. “I’m curious to see what kind of level of instruction they’re going to be providing, because there is a lot of fine detail within Pilates movements. So, that’s why I’m here, to be able to coach our student through some of the exercises,” said Hayes. We chose the “Better Me Wall Pilates Challenge,” which promises a customized plan for about $15. Brown just has to fill out a quick questionnaire with Hayes standing by, and then her 28-day Pilates roadmap is delivered. She downloads the app, and we’re off! “I think in the beginning it’s going to be a struggle just because, like anything that you add to a daily habit, it’s going to be hard,” said Brown. “But my goal is that by 14 days in that I don’t have to think about it as much, and by 21 days that it is just second nature. Hopefully, by 28 days, it’s just stuck in my brain.”This experiment fits in with the mission at the YMCA. They’re in the middle of their “Together We Move” initiative, trying to get everyone moving more in our area. We’ll check in with Brown and Hayes every Thursday on NewsCenter 5 at 4 p.m. for the next four weeks to see how the challenge is going.

