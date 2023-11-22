Hi, I’m an A0 at a Tier 1 firm in Bombay. My day involves 10-12 hours of sitting at my desk during work hours. Post work hours, all I have the motivation to do is go home, scroll through my phone mindlessly till 2am, scurry to wake up and get to work the next day. Rinse, repeat.

Previously, I’ve always led a fairly active and athletic lifestyle – going to the gym, home workouts, playing sports in college. This has also always formed an integral part of my personality. For the past 5 months however, fitness has been put on the backburner, and this has started to manifest itself through weight gain. Recently, when I went home for Diwali, some relatives also commented on this. The weight gain, and the knowledge that other people are noticing the weight gain, has affected my self-esteem, and I feel disconnected with the person i used to be – healthy and active.

I know, however, that it is entirely possible to integrate some fitness elements into my lifestyle. I’m just struggling to figure out how to do so at the moment. The following are my core issues:

1. Waking up early: The timings that I return home allow for workouts to be done only in the morning before work. However, given that I’ve been doomscrolling till 2am for the past 5 months, my sleep cycle is now such that I am unable to fall asleep before 2am. This allows me to barely wake up by around 8am, which allows me to reach office by 9:30-10:00am, and takes away any scope of getting a workout in in the morning.

2. Energy levels: I am very committed to my work, and want to make sure that there is no compromise in my ability to perform. I worry that working out may tire me out, and I may not be able to maintain the energy levels required to perform well on the job.

3. Availability and types of workout: While there is a gym in my office building, I would prefer not to use it in light of the fact that a bunch of people from office do, and I would just like to feel removed from work and work-esque environments during my personal time. There are also very few gyms around my house, and the ones that are close in proximity charge exorbitantly. In such a scenario, should I suck it up and use the gym in my office building, or are there other things that I can do for my fitness apart from using gyms at all?

Motivation: After pulling off work days, I just don’t seem to have the energy or the motivation to push myself some more and work out.

I come to the LI and corporate law veterans for some advice. If you’ve been there, done that, or if you have any tips in general, please help a junior out, and please be kind.