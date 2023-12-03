Image Source: Getty Images

There are actually very few ways to earn passive income. Investment is one of them.

It’s about putting money aside, working as hard as possible before eventually running out of money. Just like a pension.

The thing is, while many of us set aside money every month, we often put this money into flexible, easy-to-access savings accounts that pay very little interest.

till recently my HSBC The Active Savings Account was only giving me a 0.25% Annual Equivalent Rate (AER). Still a 2% AER isn’t very exciting.

becoming rich

When it comes down to it, it’s all about getting rich, or getting richer.

If I put aside £300 a month, a 2% AER – which is probably much higher – won’t make me any richer. In fact, it is still some distance away from the current rate of price inflation.

This is a fairly simple equation. I either need to save more money, or get a better rate of return to build wealth.

Currently, the best interest rate on a savings account is around 5.15%, but this will go down as the Bank of England base rate falls. For this I will have to keep my money locked for some time.

While investing carries more risk than putting my money in savings accounts, it offers me the opportunity to earn a much higher rate of return.

One portfolio I follow is up 55% over the past 18 months, which even outpaces S&P 500Is 22%. However, this is extraordinary. Many novice investors aim for high single-digit returns.

compounding is key

There is one thing I still have to mention, and that is the effect of compound returns.

This is an extremely important component that helps me turn my savings into something big.

This works when I reinvest the returns generated from my investments, allowing me to harness the power of compounding.

This means my money can grow not only on the initial principal but also on accumulated earnings.

This compounding effect enhances the overall wealth-building process, exemplifying the profound impact time and stability have had on the growth of my financial portfolio.

The chart below highlights how growth accelerates over time as I reinvest.

This example shows the growth of £300 invested monthly over 35 years with an 8% annual return.

At the end of the period, I’ll have £669k, which is enough to generate £52,588 in passive income annually.

don’t lose money

Warren Buffett’s first rule of investing is “Don’t lose money”, This is really important for beginning investors.

It sounds simple, but sometimes we need to hear it again and again. If I lose 50%, I need to gain 100% to get back to where I was.

This is why there is a need to take wise investment decisions. Thankfully, these days, there are many democratic platforms like The Motley FoolWhich can help us in taking good investment decisions.

James Fox has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any stocks mentioned. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

