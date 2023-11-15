Putin's war with Ukraine has basically decimated one of Russia's most successful tech companies

Putin’s war in Ukraine may have decimated one of Russia’s most promising tech companies.

Yandex NV is reportedly planning to sell most of its Russian business.

The company owns Russia’s most popular search engine and dominates the ride-hailing market.

Putin’s war in Ukraine has had a major impact on the country’s most successful tech company.

Yandex NV plans to sell most of its business operating in the country, sources told Bloomberg. The Dutch-domiciled company owns Russia’s most popular search engine, often referred to as the “Google of Russia.”

Yandex dominates the country’s ride-hailing market, and owns a popular Russian e-commerce platform.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Yandex NV is considering selling all of its Russian assets outright, and the parties want to finalize the sale before the end of the year.

It was one of the most promising Russian technology companies in terms of global expansion. According to Reuters, the company operates taxi services in eight African countries and has tested self-driving cars in both the US and Israel.

However, the tech company has come under increasing government scrutiny in recent years following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Yandex co-founder Arkady Volozh, who now lives in Israel, stepped down as CEO in June 2022 after the EU added him to its sanctions list. physically or financially “Supporting the Russian government.

Voloz said at the time that the decision to ban him was wrong. He spoke out against the war in August and publicly condemned the invasion as “barbaric”. The tech billionaire said he was personally horrified by the war and that he sympathized with the plight of the Ukrainian people, “whose homes are being bombed every day.”

Prior to Voloz’s statements the Dutch entity had sought to distance itself from political issues in Russia. Yandex sold its news and blogging services to state-controlled social-media platform and rival VK in late 2022 after the Russian state tightened control over online media.

However, as Bloomberg reports, Volozh’s comments have made potential investors wary of partnering with Yandex’s parent company. The group of Russian tycoons bidding for the assets wants a full break with the Dutch entity, the report said.

Yandex representatives declined to comment on the reports.

