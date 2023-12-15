Putin's deepfake lookalike highlights danger of technology

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during his annual press conference in Moscow, Russia, , [+] Thursday, December 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

In recent years rumors have persisted that President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin employed a body double to help hide a serious health problem. Earlier this week, Putin answered the question directly by talking to a deepfake version of himself.

The doppelganger, allegedly generated by artificial intelligence, was created by a student in St. Petersburg who asked Putin, “How do you see the dangers that artificial intelligence and neural networks bring to our lives?”

Putin initially appeared surprised by the deepfakes.

Putin responded, “I see you can be like me and speak in my voice.” “But there’s only one person who should be me and speak with my voice, and that would be me!”

He added, “By the way, this is my first twin. My twin is number one.”

The video of the exchange was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the social media platform.

Putin may have called deepfakes his first twin, but that’s not really the case – at least not where this technology is concerned.

Jason Mollica said, “In June, a deepfake of Putin was broadcast on television and radio, where ‘Putin’ declared martial law and warned Ukraine’s military to invade Russia. It was all a result of the hack.” There was a part, but there is a bigger issue hidden in it.” , Professorial Lecturer in the School of Communication at American University. “While we have seen the benefits of AI-based technologies, the risks they pose should be of great concern.”

An excerpt from the threat of deepfakes

Whether Putin was legitimately surprised by deepfakes remains in question, but it once again puts the technology in the spotlight. Such clips have already circulated on social media, where some users have mistaken these manipulated clips for the real deal.

“Deepfake technology is getting better all the time, so it’s easy to predict that videos of political leaders will be harder to trust in the future,” warned Dr. Cliff Lampe, professor of information and associate dean of academic affairs at the school. Information at the University of Michigan.

“This brings the very real risk that an executive or political leader could die and be replaced by a digital clone concealing a change in leadership that would otherwise have a negative impact on valuations or transfer power to a competing, hostile country or secret unit,” said technology industry analyst Rob Enderle of the Enderle Group.

Suddenly some of the wildest conspiracy theories may have feasibility – because it will serve as evidence to support almost any claim.

Enderle suggested, “An individual or entity with this technology and access could amass significant power without the knowledge of those tasked with preventing that kind of coup, rendering defenses in many places useless.” “How do we really know that one of those entities was Putin rather than someone else running some other incarnation?”

The higher the profile, the greater the risk

We’ve already seen deepfakes being used to make it look like celebrities are endorsing products. This is easy to accomplish because high-profile individuals are already so much in the media that the AI ​​has a lot of raw data to draw from.

“Our world is highly digital and many people have online access,” Molika said. “This is the case for world leaders like Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and even President Joe Biden. Their images and their voices can easily be put into an algorithm. It shouldn’t be too surprising that “Each of these heads of state were victims of deepfakes in the last 19 months.”

Combined with social media, deepfakes can spread rapidly.

Molika added, “We also have the issue of social networks spreading this type of misinformation and its ability to go viral.” “It shouldn’t be too surprising where many deepfakes gain popularity on sites like X or Reddit. People will see a post and assume it’s legitimate because it was shared by someone they know.”

Some states have passed legislation banning malicious deepfakes, but it is unlikely that this will succeed in preventing the material from being created.

Mollica said, “It is important to note that we are still learning how AI can be used appropriately; at the same time, lawmakers are trying to pass laws to limit AI. Further “There is a need for monitoring and education.”

Deepfakes to blame

The other side of the coin is that we should expect deepfakes to come to the rescue whenever a politician, celebrity or CEO gets stuck in an awkward situation.

“It would also be easy for political leaders to claim that a video is a deepfake, and avoid video evidence of misdeeds,” Lampe said. “The goal of disinformation is generally to smear what is true or false, so the increased sophistication of these tools will be used to spread disinformation in both directions.”