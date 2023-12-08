Putin will seek another presidential term, extending his rule in Russia to more than two decades

MOSCOW – Vladimir Putin on Friday moved to extend his repressive and unyielding grip on Russia by at least six years, announcing his candidacy in next March’s presidential election, saying he is almost certain to win. According to state media reports.

Putin still enjoys widespread support after nearly a quarter-century in power, despite launching an extremely costly war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of his countrymen, provoking repeated attacks inside Russia — including It also included an attack on the Kremlin – and tarnished its aura. Of invincibility.

A short-lived coup by mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in June led to widespread speculation that Putin was losing his grip, but he emerged from it without any lasting scars, and Prigozhin’s death in a mysterious plane crash two months later put an end to this. Reinforced the idea that Putin is in complete control.

Putin announced his decision to run in the March 17 presidential election during a Kremlin awards ceremony, according to state news agencies Tass and RIA Novosti.

According to independent pollster Levada Center, about 80% of the population approves of his performance. That support may come from the heart or it may reflect devotion to a leader whose crackdown on any opposition has made even relatively mild criticism dangerous.

Whether through genuine or coerced support, Putin is expected to face only token opposition on the ballot.

Putin, 71, has twice used his influence to amend the constitution so he can theoretically remain in power until his mid-80s. He is already the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

In 2008, he stepped down to become Prime Minister due to term limits but remains Russia’s driving force. The presidential term was increased from four to six years, while three years ago they reset the count to two consecutive terms starting in 2024 in another package of amendments.

“He is afraid to give up power,” Dmitry Oreshkin, a political analyst and professor at the Free University of Riga, Latvia, told The Associated Press this year.

At the time of the amendments, which allowed him to serve two more terms, Putin’s concerns about losing power may have increased: Levada polling showed that his approval rating was quite low, hovering around 60%.

In the opinion of some analysts, the decline in popularity could be the main reason for the war that Putin started in Ukraine in February 2022.

“This conflict with Ukraine was necessary as a glue. He needs to consolidate his power,” said commentator Abbas Galyamov, Putin’s former speechwriter who now lives in Israel.

Brookings Institution scholar Fiona Hill, a former US National Security Council expert on Russian affairs, agrees that Putin thought “a lovely little, victorious war” would strengthen support for his re-election.

“Ukraine will surrender,” he told the AP this year. “He will install a new president in Ukraine. He will declare himself president of a new union of Belarus, Ukraine and Russia ahead of the 2024 elections. He will be the supreme leader.”

The war didn’t happen that way. This turned into a bitter struggle, with neither side making significant progress and posing serious challenges to Russians’ tendency to dismiss concerns about rising prosperity and corrupt politics and declining tolerance of dissent as integral to Putin’s popularity. Presented.

Philip Short, author of the 2022 book “Putin” believes that the Russian leader wanted to make a political transition before 2024 “so he wouldn’t have to stand again,” but his conflicts in Ukraine forced him to do so. Have done remained.

Tatiana Stanovaya of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center said Putin believes that when you serve a state, you cannot leave your post in difficult circumstances.

Although Putin has long since abandoned the macho photo shoots of bear hunting and scuba diving that once amused and impressed the world, he shows no signs of slowing down. Photographs of his puffy face and stooped posture in 2022 led to speculation that he was seriously ill, but recent public appearances have shown little change.

Putin’s rule spans five US presidents, from Bill Clinton to Joe Biden. He became acting president on New Year’s Eve 1999, when Boris Yeltsin unexpectedly resigned. He was elected to his first term in March 2000.

When he was forced to step down in 2008 due to term limits, he assumed the position of Prime Minister, while close ally Dmitry Medvedev served as placeholder President.

When Putin announced he would run for a new term in 2012 and Medvedev graciously agreed to become prime minister, public protests drew crowds of 100,000 or more.

“He’s a wartime president and he’s rallying the public behind him,” Hill said. “And that will be the message around the 2024 election, depending on where things are in the battleground states.”

,

Jim Heintz, reporting from Tallinn, Estonia, has covered Vladimir Putin for The Associated Press throughout his Kremlin leadership career.

,

Andrew Cattell in New York contributed.

Jim Heintz (), The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com