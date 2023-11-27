Putin unveils Russia’s new AI strategy to rival Western progress in artificial intelligence

Vladimir Putin has unveiled Russia’s new strategy to counter Western dominance in the field of artificial intelligence, claiming that new AI models “cancel Russian culture”.

The president addressed an AI conference in Moscow on Friday where he said Russian investment in AI development was being increased across all sectors.

Citing the example of Gazprom Neft, Mr Putin said one of Russia’s largest oil producers was using AI to reduce oil well development costs and address complex logistics security issues.

“I hope we will be more active in this area. When I say ‘we’, I’m referring not only to the government but also to regions and industries and individual plants,” Mr Putin said.

The Russian leader said the country will accelerate its research in the domain of generative AI and large language models which currently lags behind major Western-developed tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard chatbot.

Speaking about such AI models, he said that their full potential had only begun to emerge last year, while he criticized “Western search engines” and generative AI models, calling them “very selective and biased”.

“They do not pay attention to and sometimes ignore and cancel Russian culture. In simple words, the machine is given some creative task and it executes it using only the English language database,” he said.

“Thus, the algorithm can tell the machine that Russia, our culture, science, music and literature do not exist. They have been canceled, as it were, in the digital space,” the Russian president said at the conference.

AI created according to “Western standards”, he said, could emerge as “a kind of xenophobe”.

“Our domestic models of artificial intelligence must reflect the entire wealth and diversity of world culture, the heritage, wisdom and knowledge of all civilizations,” he said.

English-speaking countries currently dominate AI development, with Stanford’s Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI) claiming that the US and UK are ahead in technology compared to the rest of the world.

The Russian President said that “monopolistic dominance” of technology was “unacceptable, dangerous and unacceptable”.

“Our innovations should be based on our traditional values, the wealth and beauty of the Russian language and the languages ​​of other peoples in Russia,” Mr Putin said.

To achieve such development, he called for increasing Russia’s supercomputing power and improving its top-level AI education.

