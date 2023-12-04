Putin tells European ambassadors he regrets bad relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday complained about deteriorating relations with Western countries that broke down after launching a full-scale offensive against Ukraine last year, as he accepted the credentials of several new ambassadors.

At a Kremlin ceremony, Putin swore in nearly two dozen new ambassadors, including to countries such as Britain and Germany, relations with which have been particularly strained during the 21-month-long invasion.

“Times are not easy,” Putin told envoys, adding that Russia has been hit by an unprecedented round of Western sanctions as Moscow’s offensive continues for another winter.

Addressing Britain’s new ambassador, with whom relations had been particularly frosty even before the Ukraine attack, he said Moscow and London were able to overcome differences in the 20th century.

“After the war [WWII] period and until recently, our countries were able to build relations,” the Russian leader said.

“But the current state of things… is well known and we must hope that the situation – in the interest of our countries and nations – will change for the better.”

Putin told the German ambassador that he regretted that Berlin was distancing itself from Russian energy.

Putin, who speaks German and was stationed in Dresden during his tenure in the KGB, said, “For more than half a century we were able to develop a practical trading approach with Germany that would benefit both our countries and the entire European continent. It was comfortable.”

“Our country supplied ecologically clean gas to Germany without any failures,” he said.

“This partnership was literally destroyed by the explosion of the gas pipe,” he said, referring to the Nord Stream gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea that was damaged by a series of mysterious explosions in September 2022.

Putin told the new Swedish envoy there was a “complete lack of communication” with Stockholm, which is set to join NATO.

Putin also expressed regret over poor relations with Western ally South Korea.

“As is well known, unfortunately, relations between Russia and Korea are not going through good times,” he said, adding that he is “ready” to improve them.

Putin angered Seoul by welcoming North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Russia in September. He has also accepted the invitation to visit Pyongyang.

