Vladimir Putin suggested that Russia’s economic isolation is actually good for the nation.

“Today, GDP is higher than before the onslaught of Western sanctions,” he said.

He said the Russian economy is expected to grow 3.5% this year, after shrinking 2.1% in 2022.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

Vladimir Putin suggested on Thursday that Russia’s economic isolation is actually good for the country, saying it is on track to become one of the world’s leading growth centers despite the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Russian economy is expected to grow 3.5% this year after shrinking 2.1% in 2022, he said at a business forum in Moscow.

According to Reuters, Putin said, “Today, GDP is higher than before the onslaught of Western sanctions.”

The Russian president also stressed the economy’s resilience in the face of Western sanctions, which have cut off Moscow from a significant portion of global finance and trade.

Although some economists say Russia is paralyzed by Western sanctions, Putin said Russia is on its way to becoming a growth center.

“The world has entered an era of radical change and severe tests, not only for specific companies and sectors, but for entire countries and regions of the world,” he said. “Only a strong, stable and, I emphasize, sovereign country will be able to successfully overcome this stage to become one of the growth centers of the new global economy.”

Russia’s budget deficit is also shrinking, Putin said, while the West has seen its economies deteriorate.

He said, “It is resting on its laurels, having been accustomed for so long to monopoly and exclusivity, to the lack of real alternatives, to the habit of changing nothing, that it is becoming archaic.”

Although experts say the recent boom in Russia’s economy is largely attributed to the country’s increased defense spending, Putin recently signed a record-high military budget for 2024.

Russia is also beset by myriad economic issues, including a severe labor shortage and rising inflation, which even Putin has acknowledged is too much for businesses.

Meanwhile, most of Russia’s positive economic statistics are probably arbitrarily selected or distorted, according to two Yale researchers who claimed Moscow is headed for a far grimmer future than Putin anticipated. Under-the-radar data shows that Russia’s economy is actually collapsing, he previously told Business Insider.

However, Russian officials have talked about emphasizing the country’s economic strength while battling sanctions and the war. Recently the Kremlin admitted that Russia was on the verge of collapse when Western sanctions were first imposed.

Source: www.bing.com