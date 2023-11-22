Nikolai Ogolobyak was relieved after fighting for the Russian Army’s notorious Storm Z unit in the war against Ukraine.

The Kremlin has announced that it will maintain its policy of presidential pardons for prisoners who agree to fight in Ukraine.

The news comes after Russian press reports revealed that a man convicted of Satanist and cannibalistic murders was released from prison after serving in a notorious unit of convicts fighting against Ukraine.

Nikolai Ogolobyak is a Russian cannibal and part of a satanic cult that killed four teenagers and ate parts of their bodies.

The now 33-year-old was sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder and desecration of corpses over ritual killings that rocked the Yaroslavl region in 2010.

Ogolobyak and other devil worshipers in the group are said to have decapitated two of their four victims and then fried and eaten their hearts and tongues.

He is also believed to have stabbed another victim 666 times – an apparent allusion to the “number of the beast” associated with Satan.

While release was due in 2030, Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to pardon Ogolobyak after he served in the infamous ‘Storm Z’ unit.

Founded by Russia in April this year, members are recruited from prisons with the promise that successful service will result in a reduction in their prison time.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned such amnesties, saying, “At this stage, the Russian military has made prisoners its main source of compensation for battlefield losses.”

Putin’s apology

The killings in which Ogolobyak took part sent a shock wave across Russia but it is not the first time Putin has pardoned someone unanimously considered unpopular and dangerous.

On Wednesday, the Kremlin reiterated that it would keep the amnesty practice active for the foreseeable future.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “This question is not new, it has been raised many times and currently everyone is looking closely at these lists of pardoned people.”

In other cases the families of the victims condemned the measure, especially since they were not informed about these releases.

When questioned on the subject in early November, Peskov defended these pardons, believing that “those convicted, including grave crimes, atone for their guilt with blood on the battlefield.”

Thousands of Russian detainees have joined the front in Ukraine, under contracts with paramilitary groups such as the Wagner Group.

If they survive the six-month battle, they are automatically eligible for pardon.

However, these men are often known to serve in the most dangerous areas of the front line – so there is no guarantee that they will escape with their lives.

Wagner’s late boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, admitted that recruits were often used as cannon fodder.

According to the site 76.ru, which has interviewed Ogolobyak’s father, Satan was seriously injured in the war – and is now disabled.

