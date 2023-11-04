Putin faces financial ‘Waterloo’ risk as he seeks to curb inflation

(Bloomberg) — Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @Economics, and subscribe to our podcast.

As Russia’s central bank prepared to raise interest rates last week, an executive at a top state lender warned that policymakers face nothing less than their “Waterloo” – a battle with inflation that could The outcome will prove important for the country’s financial institutions and markets.

The increase was ultimately double what most economists had forecast, a decision that gave Russia one of the highest rates in the world when adjusted for inflation. According to people familiar with the matter, it is the culmination of a shift in official thinking on the risks of price rise, as the impending presidential elections have already increased spending commitments due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Step four in the tightening cycle, which doubled the key rate to 15% and also included an emergency decision in August, with the Bank of Russia raising rates by up to one percentage point next month if inflationary risks do not ease. could end that, said the people, who requested anonymity to speak about deliberations that are not public.

For President Vladimir Putin, evolving priorities mean the central bank is getting free rein to raise rates in a way that could be punitive for businesses and households.

This is the price of a war budget designed for “the task of ensuring victory”, in the words of Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, threatening to inflict recession on the economy. It is set to allocate more on the military next year than on any other single item – an extravagance that has kept the ruble under pressure and briefly pushed it above the symbolic 100 per dollar threshold.

To illustrate the risk the central bank faced by raising rates in October, Dmitry Pianov, vice president of VTB Bank PJSC, Russia’s second-largest lender, referred to the famous battle that led to Napoleon’s defeat.

“Just as Waterloo determined the fate of Europe, this meeting will largely determine the destiny of both financial and banking markets in the rest of 2023 and, above all, in 2024,” Russian newspaper RBC quoted him as saying. “

When Governor Elvira Nabiullina was asked about it after the rates decision, she smiled and said that “different metaphors” could be applied to the standoff that pits the central bank against its rival. “We are really committed to fighting high inflation,” he said.

The Bank of Russia has been playing a big role for itself this year, after it faced pressure to take a more dovish stance and later had to back away from government decisions such as reimposing some capital controls.

And even though spending has already increased in 2023, a draft budget from the Finance Ministry expects it to rise by a quarter next year to 36.6 trillion rubles ($393 billion).

But with the ruble stabilizing after a surge in October, attention is returning to inflation, a top concern for Russians. Consumer prices are coming under increasing pressure due to record labor shortages and huge government spending.

In seasonally adjusted terms, price growth averaged 12.1% annualized in the third quarter, the central bank estimates, more than double the previous three months. That’s more than 6% on an annual basis, the fastest pace since February.

out of sync

Expensive spending on the war and impending elections are getting in the way of coordination between the Finance Ministry and the Bank of Russia, people familiar said. He said the disconnect means the central bank is getting the equivalent of a blank check to keep monetary policy tight over the next six months.

Oleg Vyugin, a former top central bank and finance ministry official, said, “Officials now quietly support the central bank because everyone understands that higher inflation will mean political instability.”

Along with the most recent rate decision, the central bank also released updated forecasts, which showed that inflation will run faster than anticipated – ending this year in the range of 7%-7.5% – and suggested for the first time that price growth could rise by 4%. May be more than %. Next year’s goal.

In response, it has pushed borrowing costs to their highest level since April 2022, putting the economy at risk of slipping into recession. The central bank expects its key rate to average 12.5%-14.5% next year.

What Bloomberg Economics Says…

“Russia’s central bank remains deeply committed to the Bundesbank playbook of the 1970s – an idea that conservative monetary policy would help protect its currency and inflation from commodity price shocks and sanctions. With a policy rate of 15%, we will see a contraction in credit growth in the first half of 2024, which is likely to lead to a recession in Russia. “Still facing a choice between ruble decline and recession, the Bank of Russia will choose recession.”

-Alexander Isakov, Russian economist.

“All other things being equal, we need a higher key rate to ensure price stability,” Nabiullina said, pointing to larger-than-expected fiscal stimulus from the central bank.

According to Olga Belenskaya, an economist at FINAM in Moscow, the outlook may be “extremely tough”, especially because the impact of the earlier rate hike has not yet fully played out.

It also poses a threat to broader areas of the financial market, such as unsubsidized mortgages, as well as lending to consumers and companies, Belenkaya said. Floating-rate loans account for more than 40% of consumer loans, making it particularly exposed.

“The imbalance could increase,” Belenkaya said. “Budget-dependent sectors will be protected, but financing conditions for industries dependent on market credit will become increasingly tight.”

