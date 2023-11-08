Russia’s defense minister had earlier said the two were not creating a “military bloc”, unlike “some aggressive Western countries”.

Russia’s president claimed on Wednesday that Moscow and Beijing are not trying to build a Cold War-like alliance, even as he noted their growing ties.

In Moscow, Vladimir Putin welcomed Gen. Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China’s Central Military Commission, saying Russian-Chinese cooperation in the military and technological fields was becoming “more and more important.”

But, he added: “Russia and China are not forming a Cold War-style military alliance” – in response to Western concerns about the pair’s growing ties.

The West wants to stop China from aiding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with the G7 calling on Beijing on Wednesday not to “help” Moscow.

A US intelligence report published in June found that Beijing had likely supplied Russia with key military technologies used in Ukraine, including parts for fighter jets and drones.

Speaking today, Putin claimed NATO was trying to “grow beyond its geographical framework” and that Washington was trying to “build new alliances” in Asia.

“We see all this and, together with our friends, react in a calm, balanced manner, strengthening our defensive capabilities,” he said.

Moscow and Beijing maintain strong ties, which have strengthened since Russia invaded its western neighbor in February 2022.

Although it has refused to condemn the war, China’s stance on the Ukraine war is complex, with the country pushed and pulled in several competing directions.

Putin visited China in October, his first visit to a major world power since the invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also insisted that Moscow and Beijing, unlike “some aggressive Western countries”, were “not creating military blocs”.

Also receiving Chinese General Zhang Youxia, he said cooperation between the two is “not directed against third countries.”

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Shoigu spoke to Zhang about “measures to strengthen cooperation in the field of defense.”

The Chinese general, for his part, said that Russian-Chinese relations were at their “highest level”, according to the Russian transcription of his remarks.

