Putin and Saudis urge OPEC allies to move ahead on oil supply cuts

Vladimir Putin and the leader of Saudi Arabia have urged members of the OPEC+ oil cartel to follow a deal to cut supply as oil prices tumble.

Russian President and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said it is in the interests of the global economy for other countries to join the agreement to reduce production.

A joint statement was published on Thursday after the two leaders met in the Gulf state amid falling oil prices.

Global benchmark Brent crude climbed above $75 a barrel after falling 11 percent in the previous five sessions, its longest stretch of daily losses since February. In September its price was around $100.

Prices fell as traders doubted the level of commitment to a voluntary pledge made by OPEC+ group members last week to reduce supply.

The joint statement said: “In the energy sector, both sides appreciated the close cooperation between them and the successful efforts of OPEC+ countries in enhancing the stability of global oil markets.

“They stressed the importance of continuing this cooperation and the need for all participating countries to join the OPEC+ agreement in a way that serves the interests of producers and consumers and supports the growth of the global economy. “

Following last week’s OPEC+ meeting, Saudi Arabia agreed to extend its voluntary oil production cut of one million barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter, while Russia said it would continue its 300,000 bpd cut on oil exports and Apart from this, it will also reduce its fuel exports. 200,000 bpd from January to March.

The total cuts to global supply from eight producers amount to 2.2 million bpd, the oil cartel said in a statement after the meeting.

However, not all OPEC+ members – made up of the core OPEC group and several allies – agreed to extend or deepen voluntary oil cuts.

OPEC+ production of about 43 million bpd already reflects cuts of about five million bpd aimed at supporting prices and stabilizing the market.

Citigroup analysts Max Layton and Francesco Martoccia wrote in a note: “The market has proven very disappointed by the OPEC+ measures.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com