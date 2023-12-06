Puteri Zarith Biodata, Wiki, Age, Husband, Family, Net Worth, Height & More

daughter zarith (born 26 December 1984) is a Malaysian entrepreneur and social media influencer who has gained popularity for her beauty and health brand TruDolly, which she co-founded with actress Noor Fazura in September 2017. She is also known for her stylish and glamorous lifestyle. , which she shares on her Instagram account, which has 290,000 followers.

Early life and education

Puteri was born on 26 December 1984 in Malaysia. She is 38 years old as of 2023. His zodiac sign is Capricorn. She has not revealed much about her family background, parents or siblings. He attended a local school and completed his secondary education. She has not disclosed her higher education qualifications or the institutions she attended.

Puteri with her friends

Puteri Zarith Wiki/Bio

Career and business

Zarith started her career as a makeup artist and worked for a company called Olly Candy. She gained some exposure and experience in the beauty industry and decided to launch her own brand with her friend and partner Noor Fazura. She founded TruDolly, a beauty and health brand that offers products such as collagen drinks, slimming gels, skin care products and supplements.

The brand aims to help women achieve their beauty and wellness goals naturally and safely. TruDolly has a website and an online store where customers can order its products and get them delivered to their doorstep. The brand also has a social media presence on Instagram and Facebook, where they share testimonials, tips and promotions. TruDolly has received positive feedback and reviews from its customers and has become one of the leading beauty and health brands in Malaysia.

Puteri is also a social media influencer who has a large and loyal fan base on Instagram. She posts regularly about her personal and professional life as well as her travels and hobbies. She shares photos and videos of her family, friends, events, products, and outfits.

She also connects with her followers by answering their questions, giving advice, and expressing her gratitude. She frequently collaborates with other influencers and celebrities, such as Fatah Amin, a TV actor whom she met at a film premiere in March 2018. She also promotes her own brand and other brands that she endorses or supports. She has worked with brands like Olly Candy, Nelofar Hijab, and Zalora.

Marriage, spouse and children

Puteri married Dr. Muhammad. Munzir Shakori, an internist, in January 2009. The couple has two children, a son named Ryan Darwish and a daughter named Puteri Medina. Putri Zarith and her husband often share their family moments on social media and attend various events together.

Puteri Zarith and her husband Dr. Muhammad. Munzir Shakori

However, in September 2023, Puteri confirmed that she had filed for divorce from her husband in May, citing marital issues that began in 2022. She said that they have decided to focus on their careers and children and they still have a good relationship.

reasons behind divorce

According to Zarith, the divorce was a mutual decision that was taken after much discussion and consultation. He said that he had tried to save his marriage, but it did not work out.

He also said that he has lost his compatibility and understanding and wants to focus on his career and children. She said she did not want to continue the marriage to avoid impacting her work and her children’s emotional health. She said that she was tired of the negativity around her and decided to seek peace and happiness.

On the other hand, Dr. Munzir Shakori did not reveal much about the reasons behind the divorce. He only said that he respects Puteri Zarith’s decision and that he wishes her the best. He also said that he will continue to be a good father to his children and hopes that they will grow up to be successful and religious.

Divorce Process and Settlement

According to Puteri, the divorce process and settlement was done harmoniously and amicably. He said that there is no dispute or conflict between them regarding the custody of their children or the division of their property.

They said they have agreed to share the responsibility of raising their children and cooperate in their education and well-being. He also said that he has sorted out his financial matters fairly and he has no problems in this regard.

net worth

Puteri has not disclosed his exact net worth, but according to various sources, it is estimated to be between $1 million to $5 million. Her main sources of income are her business, TrueDolly, and her social media endorsements. She also earns from her appearances and collaborations with other celebrities and brands.

Height, weight and body structure

Zarith’s height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) and weight is 55 kg (121 lb). She has black hair and brown eyes. Her body is slim and fit, which she maintains through a healthy diet and exercise.

Common Sense

Zarith’s life path number is 6, which means she is kind, caring, and generous. She loves to serve humanity and help the needy.

Puteri’s personal year number in 2023 is 9, which means she is going through a period of change and transformation. She may experience some endings and beginnings in her life, such as moving, changing jobs, or relationships ending.

He is active on other social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. He has over 100,000 followers on Facebook and over 10,000 followers on Twitter.

Puteri is a fan of Bollywood films and music. She has posted pictures and videos of herself dancing to Bollywood songs and watching Bollywood movies with her family and friends.

Zarith is a devout Muslim and often shares her religious views and practices on social media. She also participates in various charitable and humanitarian work, such as donating to orphanages and mosques.

