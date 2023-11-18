November 18, 2023
Purpose Investments Inc. announces November 2023 delivery


Purpose Investments Inc.

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purpose Investments Inc. (“The Purpose”) is pleased to announce the distribution for the month of November 2023 for its open-end exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds (“the Purpose”). Fund”).

The pre-distribution date for all ETFs is November 27, 2023, except for the Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF and the Purpose Ether Yield ETF, which will have a pre-distribution date of November 28, 2023, as well as the Purpose High Interest Savings Fund. , Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund with a pre-distribution date of November 29, 2023. The pre-distribution date for all closed-end funds is November 29, 2023.

open-end fund

anchor
Sign

Distribution
Per
share/unit

record
date

payable
date

Distribution
frequency

Objective Core Dividend Fund – ETF Series

PDF

$0.10501

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series

PDIV

$0.09501

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Objective Total Return Bond Fund – ETF Series

pbd

$0.05901

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Objective Real Estate Income Fund – ETF Series

PHR

$0.07201

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Objective Monthly Income Fund – ETF Series

pin

$0.08301

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series

PYF

$0.11001

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Objective Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Series

PYF.U

US$0.12001

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Objective Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series

PYF.B

$0.12301

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Objective Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series

bnc

$0.12251

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series

prp

$0.06001

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Objective Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series

Payment

$0.13751

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Objective International Dividend Fund – ETF Units

PID

$0.0780

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Objective Global Bond Fund – ETF Units

bnd

$0.0665

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF Units

syld

$0.0970

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Objective Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF Units

pink

$0.0840

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Objective Global Bond Class – ETF Units

igb

$0.06781

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Objective Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units

rps

$0.0950

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Objective Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series

RDE

$0.08001

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Objective US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units

rpu

$0.0940

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Objective US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units 2

rpu.b/rpu.u

$0.0940

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Objective Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units

rem

$0.0950

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Black Diamond Global Equity Fund – ETF Units

bdeq

$0.0112

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Objective Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Units

FLX

$0.0297

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Objective Global Flexible Credit Fund – Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units

FLX.U

US$0.0245

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Objective Global Flexible Credit Fund – Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units

flx.b

$0.0365

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF Units

Cutting

$0.0875

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF USD Units

crop.u

US$0.0975

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Objective Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units

BTCY

$0.0475

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Objective Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Entities

BTCY.B

$0.0550

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Objective Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units

btcy.eu

US$0.0450

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Objective Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units

ethy

$0.0330

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Objective Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units

ethy.b

$0.0415

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Objective Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units

ETHY.U

US$0.0320

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF

ygog

$0.2000

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Pursuit ETF

Yamaz

$0.3000

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF

apply the

$0.1667

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF

BRKY

$0.1000

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Pursuit ETF

YTSL

$0.4000

11/28/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

closed-end fund

anchor
Sign

Distribution
Per
share/unit

write date

due date

delivery frequency

Big Bank Split Corp – Class A

Bank of Mysore

$0.06621

11/30/2023

12/14/2023

Monthly

Big Bank Split Corp – Preferred Shares

bnk.pr.a

$0.05001

11/30/2023

12/14/2023

Monthly

Estimated November 2023 distributions for the Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund

The November 2023 distribution rates for the Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund are estimated To be as follows:

Fund Name

anchor
Sign

estimated
Distribution
per unit

record
date

payable
date

Distribution
frequency

Objective High Interest Savings Fund – ETF Units

PSA

$0.2159

11/29/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Objective US Cash Fund – ETF Units

PSU.U

US$0.4551

11/29/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Objective Cash Management Fund – ETF Units

mny

$0.4205

11/29/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Objective USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units

mnu.u

US$0.4514

11/29/2023

12/07/2023

Monthly

Pursuit is expected to issue a press release on or about November 28, 2023, which will provide Last Distribution rates for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund. The pre-delivery date will be November 29, 2023.

(1)

The dividend is designated as a “qualified” Canadian dividend for the purposes of income tax act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial laws.

(2)

Objective US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF units have both CAD and USD purchase options. Per unit delivery is declared in CAD; However, USD buy options (RPU.U) will be delivered in USD equivalents. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the pre-distribution date.

Purpose Investments Inc. About this

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $17 billion of assets under management. Purpose Investments has a relentless focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by renowned entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:
kiera hart
[email protected]
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that you will get back the full amount of your investment in any Fund. If securities are bought or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed; Their values ​​change frequently, and past performance cannot be repeated.

