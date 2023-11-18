Purpose Investments Inc. announces November 2023 delivery
Purpose Investments Inc.
TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purpose Investments Inc. (“The Purpose”) is pleased to announce the distribution for the month of November 2023 for its open-end exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds (“the Purpose”). Fund”).
The pre-distribution date for all ETFs is November 27, 2023, except for the Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF and the Purpose Ether Yield ETF, which will have a pre-distribution date of November 28, 2023, as well as the Purpose High Interest Savings Fund. , Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund with a pre-distribution date of November 29, 2023. The pre-distribution date for all closed-end funds is November 29, 2023.
|
open-end fund
|
anchor
|
Distribution
|
record
|
payable
|
Distribution
|
Objective Core Dividend Fund – ETF Series
|
|
$0.10501
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series
|
PDIV
|
$0.09501
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Objective Total Return Bond Fund – ETF Series
|
pbd
|
$0.05901
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Objective Real Estate Income Fund – ETF Series
|
PHR
|
$0.07201
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Objective Monthly Income Fund – ETF Series
|
pin
|
$0.08301
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series
|
PYF
|
$0.11001
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Objective Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Series
|
PYF.U
|
US$0.12001
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Objective Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series
|
PYF.B
|
$0.12301
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Objective Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series
|
bnc
|
$0.12251
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series
|
prp
|
$0.06001
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Objective Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series
|
Payment
|
$0.13751
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Objective International Dividend Fund – ETF Units
|
PID
|
$0.0780
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Objective Global Bond Fund – ETF Units
|
bnd
|
$0.0665
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF Units
|
syld
|
$0.0970
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Objective Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF Units
|
pink
|
$0.0840
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Objective Global Bond Class – ETF Units
|
igb
|
$0.06781
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Objective Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units
|
rps
|
$0.0950
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Objective Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series
|
RDE
|
$0.08001
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Objective US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units
|
rpu
|
$0.0940
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Objective US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units 2
|
rpu.b/rpu.u
|
$0.0940
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Objective Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units
|
rem
|
$0.0950
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Black Diamond Global Equity Fund – ETF Units
|
bdeq
|
$0.0112
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Objective Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Units
|
FLX
|
$0.0297
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Objective Global Flexible Credit Fund – Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units
|
FLX.U
|
US$0.0245
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Objective Global Flexible Credit Fund – Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units
|
flx.b
|
$0.0365
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF Units
|
Cutting
|
$0.0875
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF USD Units
|
crop.u
|
US$0.0975
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Objective Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units
|
BTCY
|
$0.0475
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Objective Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Entities
|
BTCY.B
|
$0.0550
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Objective Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
|
btcy.eu
|
US$0.0450
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Objective Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units
|
ethy
|
$0.0330
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Objective Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units
|
ethy.b
|
$0.0415
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Objective Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
|
ETHY.U
|
US$0.0320
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|
ygog
|
$0.2000
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Pursuit ETF
|
Yamaz
|
$0.3000
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|
apply the
|
$0.1667
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|
BRKY
|
$0.1000
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Pursuit ETF
|
YTSL
|
$0.4000
|
11/28/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
closed-end fund
|
anchor
|
Distribution
|
write date
|
due date
|
delivery frequency
|
Big Bank Split Corp – Class A
|
Bank of Mysore
|
$0.06621
|
11/30/2023
|
12/14/2023
|
Monthly
|
Big Bank Split Corp – Preferred Shares
|
bnk.pr.a
|
$0.05001
|
11/30/2023
|
12/14/2023
|
Monthly
Estimated November 2023 distributions for the Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund
The November 2023 distribution rates for the Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund are estimated To be as follows:
|
Fund Name
|
anchor
|
estimated
|
record
|
payable
|
Distribution
|
Objective High Interest Savings Fund – ETF Units
|
PSA
|
$0.2159
|
11/29/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Objective US Cash Fund – ETF Units
|
PSU.U
|
US$0.4551
|
11/29/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Objective Cash Management Fund – ETF Units
|
mny
|
$0.4205
|
11/29/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
|
Objective USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units
|
mnu.u
|
US$0.4514
|
11/29/2023
|
12/07/2023
|
Monthly
Pursuit is expected to issue a press release on or about November 28, 2023, which will provide Last Distribution rates for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund. The pre-delivery date will be November 29, 2023.
|
(1)
|
The dividend is designated as a “qualified” Canadian dividend for the purposes of income tax act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial laws.
|
(2)
|
Objective US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF units have both CAD and USD purchase options. Per unit delivery is declared in CAD; However, USD buy options (RPU.U) will be delivered in USD equivalents. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the pre-distribution date.
