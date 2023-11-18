Purpose Investments Inc. announces November 2023 delivery

Purpose Investments Inc.

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purpose Investments Inc. (“The Purpose”) is pleased to announce the distribution for the month of November 2023 for its open-end exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds (“the Purpose”). Fund”).

The pre-distribution date for all ETFs is November 27, 2023, except for the Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF and the Purpose Ether Yield ETF, which will have a pre-distribution date of November 28, 2023, as well as the Purpose High Interest Savings Fund. , Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund with a pre-distribution date of November 29, 2023. The pre-distribution date for all closed-end funds is November 29, 2023.

frequency Objective Core Dividend Fund – ETF Series PDF $0.10501 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series PDIV $0.09501 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Objective Total Return Bond Fund – ETF Series pbd $0.05901 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Objective Real Estate Income Fund – ETF Series PHR $0.07201 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Objective Monthly Income Fund – ETF Series pin $0.08301 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series PYF $0.11001 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Objective Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Series PYF.U US$0.12001 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Objective Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series PYF.B $0.12301 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Objective Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series bnc $0.12251 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series prp $0.06001 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Objective Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series Payment $0.13751 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Objective International Dividend Fund – ETF Units PID $0.0780 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Objective Global Bond Fund – ETF Units bnd $0.0665 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF Units syld $0.0970 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Objective Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF Units pink $0.0840 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Objective Global Bond Class – ETF Units igb $0.06781 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Objective Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units rps $0.0950 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Objective Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series RDE $0.08001 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Objective US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units rpu $0.0940 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Objective US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units 2 rpu.b/rpu.u $0.0940 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Objective Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units rem $0.0950 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Black Diamond Global Equity Fund – ETF Units bdeq $0.0112 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Objective Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Units FLX $0.0297 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Objective Global Flexible Credit Fund – Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units FLX.U US$0.0245 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Objective Global Flexible Credit Fund – Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units flx.b $0.0365 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF Units Cutting $0.0875 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF USD Units crop.u US$0.0975 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Objective Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units BTCY $0.0475 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Objective Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Entities BTCY.B $0.0550 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Objective Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units btcy.eu US$0.0450 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Objective Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units ethy $0.0330 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Objective Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units ethy.b $0.0415 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Objective Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units ETHY.U US$0.0320 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF ygog $0.2000 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Pursuit ETF Yamaz $0.3000 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF apply the $0.1667 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF BRKY $0.1000 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Pursuit ETF YTSL $0.4000 11/28/2023 12/07/2023 Monthly

Estimated November 2023 distributions for the Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund

The November 2023 distribution rates for the Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund are estimated To be as follows:

Pursuit is expected to issue a press release on or about November 28, 2023, which will provide Last Distribution rates for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund. The pre-delivery date will be November 29, 2023.

(1) The dividend is designated as a “qualified” Canadian dividend for the purposes of income tax act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial laws. (2) Objective US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF units have both CAD and USD purchase options. Per unit delivery is declared in CAD; However, USD buy options (RPU.U) will be delivered in USD equivalents. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the pre-distribution date.

Purpose Investments Inc. About this

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $17 billion of assets under management. Purpose Investments has a relentless focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by renowned entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

