Purple Innovation: This is not the best situation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

AsiaVision/E+ via Getty Images

Purple Innovations (NASDAQ:PRPL) makes cushions and mattresses. PRPL announces its Q3 FY23 results. It struggled in terms of revenue growth and recorded huge losses, which is a matter of concern given its heavy debt. PRPL’s technical chart also looks weak, which makes it risky. Therefore, I give a Hold rating on PRPL.

financial analysis

PRPL posts its Q3 FY23 results. Revenue for Q3 FY23 was $140 million, a decline of 2% compared to Q3 FY22. The major reason for the decline was lower demand for home-related products due to adverse market conditions and lower DTC revenues. DTC revenue declined by 5.2% in Q3 FY23 compared to Q3 FY22. The decline was mainly due to lower sales from e-commerce. Its gross margin for Q3 FY23 stood at 33.8%, up from 41.3% in Q3 FY22. The decline was mainly due to channel mix changes in revenues and higher costs due to the transition to new products.

PRPL Investor Relations

Net loss for Q3 FY23 was $36.1 million compared to income of $1.9 million in Q3 FY22. It incurred a non-cash impairment charge of $6.9 million in Q3 FY23. Additionally, a $12.6 million increase in advertising expenses hurt its profitability. PRPL’s financial performance was weak, and the company’s losses are a major concern as its balance sheet position is worrying. Its total debt is about $155.1 million, which is more than PRPL’s market capitalization. Therefore, the declining revenue and profitability of the company is quite worrying. The growth it saw during COVID-19 was solid, but it seems to be declining since last year. The management depends heavily on advertising to sell its products. So, even if it sees revenue growth in the coming quarters, I believe it may still struggle with profitability. Now, with respect to revenue growth, management has provided revenue guidance for FY23 at approximately $520 million, which is 9.7% below FY22 revenue. Given low consumer spending due to high inflation, it will be difficult for the company to recover. In such a situation, the current situation of PRPL is not looking very good.

technical analysis

trading view

PRPL is trading at $1.25. The chart of PRPL is quite painful. This has been a nightmare for its investors. In 2021, it reached a high of $40.8, and in just two years, it has fallen to $1.25. One might think that after falling so much the stock would have hit its lowest level. But I would advise that you do not try to catch a falling knife. The most recent candle is a large green candle, but this may be a trap, so investing at the current level may be risky. I believe we can only see a reversal if the stock price breaks the $5 level, and breaking the level is not critical; The stock price must remain above the $5 level for at least a month. If this happens, only then can one think of buying it. But for now, I think one should avoid it at all costs because, currently, there are no support areas to support the stock price. Therefore, the downside risk is quite high.

Should one invest in PRPL?

It looks weak economically, fundamentally and technically. These are not the only concerns I have. Even PRPL’s shareholding pattern looks weak.

search for alpha

Institutions hold 39.8% of the company’s shares, which is well below my benchmark of 60%. Low stake of institutions often leads to share price fluctuations, which is evident in the case of PRPL. Therefore, the current situation of PRPL looks dangerous, and improvement may take time. Therefore, creating any new positions in it may be risky, hence I have given a Hold rating to PRPL.

risk

Their DTC channels account for the majority of their direct-to-consumer sales. Through partnerships with their wholesale partners, they are expanding their business into the wholesale distribution channel, but there is no guarantee that they will continue to have success with these partners or that the new locations they have planned will be profitable. Will be.

It is possible that their efforts to increase sales through wholesale channels may be futile. In connection with these agreements, they may extend credit terms, placing them at risk of unpaid or delayed invoices. Additionally, they may provide these partners with fixtures that are challenging to recover or reuse. Sales to wholesale customers and new product offerings may not be as profitable as their DTC strategy and existing products, and they may not be successful enough in these additional efforts to recover their investment costs.

ground level

PRPL is struggling with growth and profitability, which is worrying as they have huge debt. Additionally, the price chart of PRPL looks weak. Its share price is like a falling knife. With a weak outlook for the upcoming quarter and consumer spending being impacted due to high inflation, I believe they may struggle to grow revenues. Therefore, considering these factors, I would recommend not creating any new positions in the stock. Therefore, I give a Hold rating on PRPL.

Source: seekingalpha.com