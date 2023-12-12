December 12, 2023
Purple Innovation: This is not the best situation (NASDAQ:PRPL)


AsiaVision/E+ via Getty Images

Purple Innovations (NASDAQ:PRPL) makes cushions and mattresses. PRPL announces its Q3 FY23 results. It struggled in terms of revenue growth and recorded huge losses, which is a matter of concern given its heavy debt. PRPL’s technical chart also looks weak, which makes it risky. Therefore, I give a Hold rating on PRPL.

PRPL Investor Relations

trading view

search for alpha

Source: seekingalpha.com

