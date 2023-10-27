by Abigail Somerville

(Reuters) – Pure hand sanitizer maker Gozo Industries said on Thursday it would refinance its debt, as talks about a sale of the company to paper and building products maker Georgia-Pacific fell through, sources told Reuters. Is.

GOJO explored a sale earlier this year at a valuation of more than $2 billion, but bidders could not meet the price expectations of the Lippman-Kanfer family that controls it, Reuters reported in June. Was.

GOJO said the refinancing was provided by investment firm Silver Point Capital. It did not disclose the terms, but people familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Silver Point provided $500 million in financing.

The company making the most progress in the sale process for GOJO was Georgia-Pacific, a company owned by Koch Industries, sources said. The terms of Georgia-Pacific’s failed offer could not be known.

A GOJO spokesperson said the company explored several options, but declined to outline them.

“We have made our selection and are happy with our path forward,” the spokesperson said.

Silver Point, Georgia-Pacific and Koch Industries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

GOJO was founded in 1946, when rubber factory worker Goldie Lipman and her husband Jerry, along with chemistry professor Clarence Cook, invented the world’s first one-step, rinse-off hand cleaner. The company expanded into skin care and in 1988 invented Purell, an alcohol-based hand cleaner that dries automatically. The company launched Purell in the consumer market in 1997.

According to Statista Market Insights, global revenue in the hand sanitizing industry grew from approximately $1 billion in 2019 to $6.3 billion in 2020, as the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic boosted demand. But sales are projected to decline to $2.95 billion in 2022 as the pandemic subsides. Statista estimates the market will grow 3.96% on a compound annual basis over the next four years.

