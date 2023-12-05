Purdue Pharma, Sacklers' OxyContin settlement reaches Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday heard arguments challenging a deal to compensate victims of the highly addictive painkiller OxyContin.



The opioid crisis hit the Supreme Court on Monday as the justices heard arguments in a challenge to a bankruptcy deal to compensate victims of the highly addictive painkiller OxyContin.

Under the terms of the deal approved by a lower court, Purdue Pharma—the manufacturer, aggressive seller and deceptive marketer of OxyContin—agreed to pay billions of dollars to people who suffered losses in the opioid epidemic. In turn, the deal protects Sackler family members from personal liability, even though they owned and ran the company.

What happened at Purdue Pharma and what the Sacklers did was not known for a long time. However, his role and company have now been well documented in court and in films, books and documentaries, such as crime of the century,

“Within the past 20 years, more than 500,000 Americans have died from drug overdoses,” the documentary states. “It was a new drug cartel. They were drug dealers wearing suits and lab coats.”

The deal at the heart of the matter

As of 2020, Purdue Pharma pleaded guilty to three criminal charges. The company agreed that it owed $8 billion in criminal and civil penalties, much of it to be paid to state and local governments dealing with the consequences of the opioid crisis. Most of the money was given on the condition that the company reach a settlement in bankruptcy court that would reimburse victims of the opioid epidemic, including state and local governments as well as individuals who were harmed.

That deal is at the center of Monday’s case because it frees the Sacklers from personal liability, despite the fact that all three of the original Sackler brothers who bought Purdue and ultimately developed OxyContin were doctors. And, six Sacklers sat on the company’s board, including Chairman Richard Sackler, who closely directed the company’s aggressive and misleading marketing strategy of OxyContin to make it non-addictive.

Under the original bankruptcy agreement with the company, the Sacklers committed $4 billion to be divided among state and local governments and others. But, at the same time, members of the Sackler family were to be released from any further obligations.

When eight states and the District of Columbia could not agree on this amount, the Sacklers increased their limit to $6 billion, with the remaining $2 billion coming from the assets and future earnings of a new nonprofit company formed after Purdue’s dissolution.

After the Sacklers increased their contribution to $6 billion, the objecting states withdrew their opposition, and 95% of state, local and tribal governments as well as groups of individuals voted to approve the agreement.

What critics of the agreement say

But United States Trustee William Harrington, who oversees bankruptcy cases in New York, Connecticut and Vermont, objected to the deal. Representing them at the Supreme Court on Monday, the Biden administration will argue that bankruptcy law does not authorize bankruptcy courts to grant immunity from liability for third parties like the Sacklers.

Georgetown University law professor Adam Levitin says the $6 billion to be paid over eight years to the Sacklers is not only relieving them of liability, but ensuring that they will not have to testify about their misdeeds in future litigation. I don’t have to testify, and they will. They are able to keep about half of their money and other assets.

“The Sacklers don’t want to be in a bankruptcy fishbowl,” says Levitin. “They want to go bankrupt at half the price.”

Levitin says the liability exemption covers more than just the Sacklers. It also includes many other Sackler acolytes, from his lawyers, to advisors, to doctors, even former Senator Luther Strange, who was a Purdue lobbyist after leaving the Senate. “None of them will have to pay a penny, but they will all be released from liability in the deal,” observers said.

Levitin says, “Bankruptcy provides relief to honest but unfortunate debtors. And these are the people who file for bankruptcy and pay the price. They come clean about their assets and turn over all their assets to their creditors. ” “The Sacklers aren’t doing any of these things.”

‘The perfect man cannot be the enemy of the good’

Not everyone who studies bankruptcy agrees.

“I think it’s a mistake to say it’s not good enough,” says Columbia Law professor Edward Morrison. “The perfect cannot be the enemy of the good.”

In fact, as Morrison notes, the Sacklers have 20 years to hide their money abroad in places that are probably possible but expensive and time-consuming to access.

“Do we want to liquidate those assets and the value they bring to those people, or do we just want to pay the victims the available money?” Morrison asks. “Maybe this is a compromise we wouldn’t have to make in an ideal world. But we don’t live in an ideal world.”

He said the bankruptcy court has a special role in such large cases, because this is where settlements can be reached with so many victims, from so many locations, with so many diverse interests.

That said, however, the Supreme Court has recently signaled its skepticism about bankruptcy judges, viewing them as a lesser form of judge because they serve for limited terms and are superseded by courts of appeals. Are appointed, not by the President.

And yet, as Morrison points out, bankruptcy courts serve as “a safety valve” to combat misconduct that results in mass injuries.

So, if the judge overturns the Purdue Pharma deal, Morrison says, “it would be a huge upset.”

