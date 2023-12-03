Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that saved the Sackler family faces Supreme Court review

Washington — Long before Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy, long before the “Dopesik” and “Painkiller” series that brought the Sackler family and the devastation of the opioid crisis into Americans’ living rooms, and her son’s 33-year-old Long before she died of a drug overdose at the age of 10, Ellen Isaac was sounding the alarm about the opioid epidemic.

Isaacs himself was prescribed OxyContin, a powerful painkiller manufactured by Purdue and promoted as “non-addictive” after surgery in the late 90s. This was around the same time that his son Ryan Wroblewski received a prescription for the drug after injuring his back in a fall from a bridge.

Isaacs weaned herself off the drug in 2001 and became passionate about raising awareness about the dangers of opioids, while also trying to get her son help amid his addiction.

However, Wroblewski had lost his fight five years earlier. Isaacs said she “vigorously” started giving Narcan, which is a nasal spray used to treat people experiencing opioid overdoses, and news reports to demonstrate how it works. Is visible in.

During his time practicing law, Isaac protested outside the Justice Department. She wrote a letter to the late Queen Elizabeth II urging her to strip Theresa Sackler, who was married to Purdue co-owner Mortimer Sackler, of her “lady” title. They rallied in White Plains, New York, where a federal bankruptcy judge oversaw Purdue’s bankruptcy and approved legal protection for the Sackler family.

On Monday, Isaac is set to return to Washington as part of his efforts to fight the bankruptcy plan and, in particular, the decision to free the Sacklers from civil liability for the opioid epidemic. The case is under review by the Supreme Court, with oral arguments in the case, known as Harrington v. Purdue Pharma LP, scheduled for Monday morning.

“It’s really important to me that these people are held accountable for all the people that they murdered,” Isaacs told CBS News. “They are criminals and should be treated as such.”

In this Tuesday, May 8, 2007, file photo the logo of pharmaceutical giant Purdue Pharma is shown at its office in Stamford, Connecticut. Douglas Healy/AP

Purdue Pharma bankruptcy

Purdue filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2019. Several states, local governments, Native American tribes and victims had filed lawsuits against the company seeking damages from the manufacturing and sales of OxyContin, which helped fuel the opioid epidemic. Purdue separately pleaded guilty to a serious count of misbranding OxyContin in 2007 and has paid more than $600 million in fines and other costs.

Although the Sackler family, which owned Purdue, did not go bankrupt, they did settle with claimants. The Sacklers agreed to contribute more than $4 billion over a decade to efforts to fight the opioid crisis – an amount that eventually grew to $6 billion. The settlement also includes $750 million to compensate victims, who may be eligible to receive between $3,500 and $48,000.

The agreement requires millions of documents to be made public and Purdue to reorganize itself as a public benefit company, with profits used to create products that combat opioid addiction.

In turn, and importantly, the plan included a release that protected the Sacklers from civil lawsuits arising from the opioid crisis. According to court filings, the family will also potentially be able to keep billions of dollars in revenue from Purdue that was distributed between 2008 and 2017.

The bankruptcy plan was approved by 95% of the victims. However, several states, Canadian municipalities and Indigenous tribes, as well as over 2,600 individuals, voted against it due to legal protections for the Sackler family, their associates and related entities.

However, a New York bankruptcy court approved the plan in September 2021. States and other opponents challenged the approval in a federal district court in New York. They were joined by the U.S. Trustee, a branch of the Justice Department that oversees the administration of bankruptcy cases.

The group focused on the validity of the plan’s shield for the Sacklers, since those who refused to approve the deal also cannot make claims against them. A federal district court agreed and in December 2021 rejected the plan.

Purdue and other plan supporters appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. While their case was pending, the District of Columbia and the eight states that had objected to the deal reached an agreement with Purdue and the Sacklers to increase their proposed contribution to the bankruptcy estate to $1.75 billion – bringing their total contribution to between $5.5 billion Done. billion and $6 billion.

A divided Second Circuit panel reversed the district court’s decision in May, after which the Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to review the appeals court’s decision and temporarily halt the bankruptcy plan. The High Court agreed to block the plan in August and said it would consider the matter.

Ellen Isaac, left, and Lee Nuss, both from Florida, hold each other and sing in memory of Randall M. Nuss, Lee’s husband, during a protest with other advocates for opioid victims outside the Justice Department on Dec. 3 Happened. , 2021. Caroline Kester/AP

a division among the victims

The issue before the court is whether opponents of federal bankruptcy agreements can be bound by releases that shield entities like the Sacklers that have not themselves declared bankruptcy.

“The question will be whether the code needs to specifically allow or specifically prohibit this type of release?” Anthony Casey, a law professor at the University of Chicago, told CBS News. “That’s the question the court is asking.”

The U.S. trustee, represented by the Justice Department, has argued that the agreement to exempt the Sacklers, who did not file for bankruptcy, from civil lawsuits violates federal law. The government is urging the Supreme Court to reject this plan.

The case has divided victims of the opioid crisis and families who have lost loved ones to overdose. A group of more than 60,000 people affected by Purdue’s opioid products said the plan settlement “represents a significant moment” and provides “the best (and perhaps the only path forward)” for those seeking to hold Purdue accountable. Does.

“With the exception of one personal injury appellee, the real victims here want this scheme, want release, and closure, not the opportunity for endless, damaging, and allegedly futile litigation against the Sacklers,” he said. told judges in a filing.

Similarly, 15 others who themselves are victims or who had loved ones there, told the judges in a filing that the bankruptcy plan approved by the Second Circuit “offers the only viable mechanism to provide victims with the help they need — and still requires.” is needed,” and will help provide increased resources for treatment and prevention to stop the opioid epidemic.

“No amount of money can bring back a loved family member lost to addiction or ease the trauma that opioid addiction causes on a regular basis,” he said. “However, the ratified restructuring plan is needed – and is still needed – to provide monetary relief to the long-suffering victims of the opioid epidemic – and also to prevent more families and communities from suffering the same fate. “

But Isaacs, as an opponent of the plan, said he should be able to pursue his case against the Sacklers before a jury of peers.

“Here, we have many family members on the board [of Purdue] And they turn around and they make this product, it becomes a drug that is now killing over 1 million people, and there’s no accountability,” she said.

Isaac recalled receiving his ballot to vote on the plan, which recommended a “yes” vote. “It’s ridiculous that someone would want to speak for me,” he said.

“It’s all wrong,” she said. “I want my day with Richard Sackler.”

Isaac’s attorney, Michael Quinn, said the Sacklers’ release amounts to special protection not given to others.

He said, “Because of these releases, the Sacklers have a way to avoid liability because of their availability, whereas people like you, me and Ellen will never have the ability to avoid liability.” “We don’t have billions of dollars to push a company into bankruptcy and then hide behind it.”

He said third-party releases in the case allow corporate owners and decision makers to “avoid their responsibility for risky decisions.”

“If these non-debtors’ acquittals are upheld by the Supreme Court, suddenly every company can act with impunity and individuals will always be able to get away with it,” Quinn said.

OxyContin pills are arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vermont on February 19, 2013. Toby Talbot/AP

effect of a decision

Casey said third-party releases are common in major Chapter 11 bankruptcies and warned that if the court ultimately rejects Purdue’s bankruptcy plan and says these protections are not allowed, it would have an impact on the bankruptcy system. . A decision is expected by summer.

“There are a lot of mass tort cases pending that they were planning and anticipating a third-party release that will have to rethink this,” Casey said.

One such pending case involves the Boy Scouts of America, which entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in 2020 after being named in multiple lawsuits alleging sexual abuse. The organization emerged from bankruptcy in April with a reorganization plan that was approved by 85% of the voting rights survivors, and then confirmed by a bankruptcy court and then a federal district court.

The Boy Scouts’ agreement includes a trust with approximately $2.5 billion in cash as well as releases to nonprofit local councils, chartering organizations and other third parties. The group warned in a filing that if the Supreme Court finds that these third-party releases are not permitted by the Bankruptcy Code, it could result in “a massive tort situation for both victims and reputable nonprofits.” “There will be disastrous consequences.”

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops also asked the court to uphold the Second Circuit’s decision, citing immunity from liability included in restructuring plans for dozens of dioceses that filed for bankruptcy after facing lawsuits related to sex abuse allegations. requested.

“Although the Church deeply regrets the abuses and recognizes the need to compensate victims, the Bankruptcy Code has long been understood to provide them with a fair, orderly and legitimate route out of the ring of mass tort liability. offers that now surround them so that they can take on the mission of the Church,” the group, whose members are active Catholic bishops, told the judges. “The court should not close that avenue in this case.”

