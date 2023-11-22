Punjab Inc: This tech pioneer from Chandigarh wears many hats

Munish Johar, CEO and Founder of Graycell Technologies in Chandigarh, has been driving digital innovation for over 19 years. His journey from a tech enthusiast to an influential entrepreneur and angel investor in the country has been marked by commitment to excellence, community engagement and passion for nurturing young talent.

Tell us a bit about yourself.

I am Munish Johar, CEO and Founder of Graycel Technologies, a digital agency that has been leading the way with its innovative solutions for over 19 years. We have been fortunate to serve clients in a variety of industries around the world. The dedicated team of Graycell Technologies has transformed into a force to be reckoned with, consisting of highly skilled professionals who contribute to our continued success. Beyond the world of tech, I wear many things. I’m not just leading Gressel; I am also an active angel investor and work closely with the local ecosystem through various organizations. These roles have been instrumental in shaping my perspective and allowing me to contribute to various aspects of our community.

My journey in the technology sector has been no less than a dream. After completing my Master’s degree in Computer Applications from Panjab University, Chandigarh, India, I began an illustrious stint and position first with the Tata Group, then with a startup based in the United States and finally as a Product Manager at Quark. Gained valuable experience. Media House. These experiences equipped me with valuable insights and the desire to take my entrepreneurial aspirations to the next level. In 2004, I finally took the risk and founded Graycell Technologies.

Why did you start your company?

At the behest of my father and my wife, I took a calculated risk by founding Graycell Technologies in 2004. Since then, our organization has experienced significant growth, now serving an ever-growing list of global 2000 clients. The dedicated team of Graycell Technologies has transformed into a force to be reckoned with, consisting of highly skilled professionals who contribute to our continued success.

Graycell Technologies’ success is the result of a combination of factors. Our commitment to providing high quality services, focus on innovation and the dedication of our talented team have played a vital role. Additionally, our ability to adapt to changes in the industry and meet the growing needs of our customers has been key to our continued growth.

I also launched Graycell Ventures with the aim of supporting and mentoring budding entrepreneurs.

The vision behind Graycel Ventures is more than providing seed capital for startups, it is designed to serve as a mentorship platform, where I aim to guide and nurture talent within the entrepreneurial sector.

As an active angel investor, I have invested in over 125 startups, contributing to the dynamic landscape of startup innovation. This commitment and impact has earned it the distinction of being listed among the top 100 angel investors in India. I am also a founding member of Chandigarh Angel Network, which underlines its commitment to foster a supportive ecosystem for startup growth.

Your achievements so far

I am the current President of National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) Chandigarh and Punjab Chapter, a position I hold with great responsibility and commitment. In the past, I have had the privilege of serving as the President of Indus Entrepreneurs (TIE)-Chandigarh, contributing to the growth and development of the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

I have dedicated my efforts as an advisor to TEDx Chandigarh, and I also previously held the position of President of YI (Young Indians), Chandigarh Chapter. Additionally, I am proud to serve as the founding curator of the Chandigarh Hub of the World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers Community, a role that involves fostering meaningful connections and dialogue among emerging leaders.

In 2011, I was honored to receive the prestigious Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Award for the Most Promising Entrepreneur, recognizing my contributions to the software sector. Additionally, under my leadership, our Company has been a strong proponent of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). We actively support initiatives like organizing blood donation camps, tree plantation drives and contributing to charity for orphans and needy women. I am proud to share that Grecel has been awarded the “Jewel of the Crown” award for excellence as a “Socially Active Entity” in the sector for three consecutive years. This recognition underscores our commitment to making a positive impact on society and aligns with our core values ​​of responsible business practices and community engagement.

Challenges

Although this journey has been gratifying, it has not been without its challenges. Founding Graycel Technologies in 2004 was a bold move, and honestly I had no idea what to expect. A significant challenge was navigating the early years, where the business landscape was unpredictable. Gaining a foothold in the tech industry required strategic decisions and a flexible approach to overcome initial hurdles. Also in those days there was no access to mentors/mentors, so many lessons were learned the hard way. Another challenge was people, building a talented team was important, and attracting skilled professionals posed challenges in a competitive market.

Challenges are inevitable in the business world, and they often serve as valuable learning experiences. My advice would be to approach challenges with flexibility and adaptability. Build a strong support network, stay focused on your goals and never underestimate the power of innovation and a dedicated team. Every challenge is an opportunity for growth and improvement.

future plans

Looking ahead, our vision for Graycel Technologies is to continue innovation while expanding our global footprint. The technology landscape is dynamic and we aim to be at the forefront of innovation. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are areas of keen interest. I see immense potential in implementing these technologies to enhance our service offerings and provide more intelligent solutions to our customers.

Additionally, there will be a continued focus on exploring opportunities in emerging technology domains.

We are also exploring strategic partnerships and collaborations. By forming alliances with businesses and organizations that align with our values ​​and expertise, we can expand our reach and offer more comprehensive solutions. Additionally, we will continue to invest in talent development to ensure that our team is equipped to meet the diverse needs of our growing client base.

Ultimately we aim to further strengthen our position as a leading provider of technology solutions while maintaining a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

expectations from the government

The IT sector in the region is mainly dominated by MSME and SME companies that cater to the global market. Simplified government policies that promote a favorable business environment, reduce bureaucratic barriers and simplify regulatory processes can enhance the global competitiveness of these technology companies. Furthermore, policies that encourage research and development (R&D) activities can foster a culture of innovation. Creation of innovation centers with state-of-the-art facilities and a supporting ecosystem can be an important initiative. These hubs can bring together startups, established technology companies and research institutes, promoting collaboration and innovation. Such initiatives have proven successful in many technology-driven economies.

stress reliever

Beyond my professional endeavours, I find immense joy and satisfaction in various activities. Bird watching, photography and reading are integral parts of my life, allowing me to appreciate the beauty of nature and expand my knowledge. Another passion of mine is fishing, a hobby that provides a unique feeling of peace. On a more active note, I am an accomplished ultra-runner, having completed several marathons and ultra-marathons. This commitment to endurance sports not only challenges me physically but also reflects my dedication to pushing personal limits. In my personal life, I have the privilege of being married to Gurpreet, and together, we are the parents of two wonderful daughters, Bisar and Hunar. They bring immense happiness and inspiration to our lives, enriching our journey as a family.

beyond entrepreneurship

Being an art enthusiast with a deep passion for Indian art, I have immersed myself in this field for over 15 years, and have established a significant presence in the art community. Throughout this journey, I have dedicated my efforts to discovering, supporting and promoting young artists from diverse backgrounds across the country.

