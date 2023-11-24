Edward Farina, Head of Social Adoption at XRP Healthcare, recently proposed a scenario where the price of XRP could potentially rise to $10,000. Their launch is based on the potential of the token as a bridge currency and the possibility of RippleNet replacing SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) in global cross-border payment systems.

Can XRP Price Reach $10,000?

Farina’s vaccine Dives into the principles of market dynamics. He argues against common misconceptions about the potential growth of cryptocurrencies. “Few people understand the principle of supply and demand. I always see people shocked when they see someone say that XRP could reach $10,000. (Not saying it will necessarily happen.),” Farina commented.

He emphasizes that the movement of hundreds of trillions of dollars annually in the global financial sector means that even a small market share can lead to a significant increase in its valuation. Farina also elaborates on the current capabilities of the SWIFT system, handling billions of transactions per hour, and the impact of Ripplenet potentially replacing it.

“The problem with the way most people view XRP’s exponential growth potential is that they think it can’t reach such a high level of market cap. What they are failing to understand is that financial institutions handle hundreds of trillions of transactions worldwide. If XRP captures even a small fraction of this, it will send XRP to unprecedented levels,” he explains.

This highlights the huge, untapped market that XRP can enter. However, Farina does not provide exact figures, nor does he say how much capital would need to flow into the cryptocurrency to reach a price of $10,000.

Furthermore, Farina highlights XRP’s alleged technical superiority, especially in terms of transaction speed and finality. “XRP sets price in real time (3 seconds on average) and with finality. BTC can’t do this, neither can ETH nor SWIFT. Period,” he emphasizes, making a case for the token’s efficiency and reliability over existing systems.

Can Ripple replace Swift?

The discussion about whether Ripple replaces SWIFT or just a part of it, whether XRP could reach a four- or five-digit price, is almost as old as the token itself. Recently, influential crypto aerie revealed a five-year-old statement by Ripple CTO David Schwartz.

Schwartz outlined the positive correlation between an asset’s price and its liquidity. “Higher prices correlate with higher liquidity, which means cheaper payments,” he said. He explained that as the value of the token increases, it becomes a more viable medium for large-scale financial transfers. This ties into Farina’s vision of cryptocurrencies disrupting current financial systems.

Grayscale also recently confirmed XRP’s ability to compete with SWIFT. In its latest “Currencies Crypto Sector” report, the company writes, “Beyond Bitcoin, XRP is the second-largest asset. Designed as an alternative to SWIFT, XRP aims to scale faster at lower transaction costs than competitors. To offer cross payment.

At press time, XRP was trading at $0.6208.

source: www.newsbtc.com