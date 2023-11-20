PUMA Continues Web3 Expansion – NFT Culture – Cryptosaurus

Natalie Luxury Brands, Newsletter, NFT News Brands, Luxury Brands, NFT, PUMA

puma The NFT world is blowing up! They have taken a thoughtful approach to entering this new space, building a community and collaborating with top players in the field. Now, they’re taking things to the next level with the launch of their latest NFT offering: Super Puma PFP!

Super PUMA represents an exciting new chapter for PUMA as a brand, representing the company’s rich heritage and deep roots in sports and entertainment. For over 50 years, the Super PUMA has been a beloved companion to fans, and now, PUMA is bringing it back in a big way to usher in the future of its WEB3 ventures.

Super PUMA PFP offers tokenized access to exclusive products, a direct connection to PUMA’s timeless classics and a range of exciting features and experiences. PUMA intends to use Super PUMA in a number of products and initiatives, including clothing items, plush toys and comic books – available to both holders and non-holders alike.

PUMA is adopting the PFP to strengthen its connection with the community and ensure that its future products and experiences are focused on providing value to its holders. To support this mission, they have brought on board some of the biggest brands in Web3 to help them grow and expand their offerings. The most notable of these partnerships is the upcoming 10KTF partnership, which promises to bring even more resources and support to PUMA’s Web3 initiatives.

One thing is for sure: PUMA is committed to growing their presence in the world of WEB3, and that’s great news for both their Nitro Pass and the Super PUMA PFP. Whether you’re a die-hard fan, collector, or just looking for a fun and engaging way to participate in the NFT sphere, PUMA’s Super Puma PFP is the perfect choice. So don’t wait – get ready to join the Super PUMA movement today!

Join us for an amazing 3 hour event hosted by @andr3w

Hear about our growing Web3 plans and more #superpuma

Stay tuned, we’ll be giving WL to some of our live viewers 👀https://t.co/qfH2IGUrq6

– PUMA.eth (@PUMA) 6 February 2023

