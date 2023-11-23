Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist on how to revive the American dream

David Leonhardt is a Pulitzer Prize-winning author new York TimesWhere he writes for its leading daily newspaper, “The Morning”.

Below, David shares five key insights from his new book, We Had a Bright Future: The Story of the American Dream

1. We are living through the Great American Stagnation.

In 1980, the United States had a normal life expectancy for a high-income country. Today, America ranks at the bottom of that list. People in Canada, Japan, Western Europe, and every other rich country in the world live longer than Americans. During these same decades, incomes for most Americans have grown more slowly and the net worth of a typical family is lower than it was at the beginning of the 21st century.

Pundits and politicians wonder why surveys show Americans are unhappy with the direction of the country and dissatisfied with the economy, even if it is growing. But this is because economic growth has not translated into rising living standards for most families. The country has not gone through such a long period of stagnation before World War II.

How has the US economy come to such a halt?

2. Class division is at the root of our problems.

If you’re surprised by my first thought statistics, you’re probably a college graduate. Income, wealth and life expectancy passed There has been an increase in recent decades for those with four-year degrees. And the income and wealth of the richest Americans have increased.

“An American with a bachelor’s degree can expect to live eight years longer than someone without a degree.”

The problem is that our economy has stopped benefiting working-class families. An American with a bachelor’s degree can expect to live eight years longer than someone without a bachelor’s degree. Racial disparities have also increased.

3. Political power shapes our economy.

During the middle decades of the 20th century, ordinary Americans built political power through mass movements—particularly labor unions. These movements were successful to a remarkable extent: incomes and life expectancy increased. Inequality fell. The black-white wage gap decreased. The United States was still filled with terrible injustice during these decades, but Americans could expect that their lives would improve over time and that their children would have better lives than they did.

Power dynamics changed in the last half century. The political left, whose most important institution is the Democratic Party, has increasingly come to reflect and represent the views of relatively affluent college graduates and professionals. The Republicans remain the party of small government, big business, and laissez-faire capitalism, with party leaders favoring tax cuts for the rich, cutting benefit programs that serve the middle class and the poor, and giving businesses relatively free rein to maximize profits. Are in. Labor expenses. Republicans claim that these strategies bring prosperity to all. The results after 1980 say something else.

4. We don’t invest in the future as much as we used to.

Consider that it takes longer to travel across the United States today than it did 60 years ago. A typical cross-country flight lasts about 30 minutes longer than it did in the 1960s because aviation technology has not advanced in a way that speeds travel; Meanwhile, the skies have become so crowded that planes have slowed down to accommodate the traffic. Almost every other part of cross-country travel (including airports and on local roads) has also become longer. Only if you are wealthy enough to fly on a private jet can you easily replicate the travel times of past decades.

“Our slowdown in travel speeds reflects a major decline in investment.”

The speed with which people can get from one place to another is a fundamental measure of the sophistication of a society. This affects economic productivity and human happiness. Our slowdown in travel speeds reflects a major decline in investment. At the most basic level, investment is society’s willingness to sacrifice resources today to improve the lives of future generations. This involves diverting money that might otherwise be spent on consumption and instead spending it on education, scientific research, emerging technology or transportation. Past investments have been vital to American prosperity, but the share of resources we devote to investing has declined significantly in recent decades.

5. United States of America can do Build a strong economy.

Countries have prospered before by building a form of capitalism that works well for most citizens. i use the word democratic capitalism Describing a system in which the government recognizes its important role in directing the economy. The free market does many things well, but it also falls into predictable excesses.

Under democratic capitalism, a society respects both the strengths and weaknesses of the market. Governments use taxes to prevent the formation of economic elites and to pay for activities that the market ignores. The government regulates businesses to protect consumers and workers. The term “democratic capitalism” is particularly appropriate because it captures the symbiotic relationship between democracy and capitalism under the best of circumstances. Democratic governance restrains the excesses of free-market capitalism, while the material benefits produced by capitalism promote trust in society on which democracy depends. Democracy strengthens capitalism, and capitalism strengthens democracy.

We are a long way from an economy like that, but there are reasons for hope. Most Americans know the current system isn’t working. They want something different. We can see evidence all around us. Something different has worked before, and it may work again.

