Puig could be valued at more than €10 billion in stock market debut

Puig Group is set to debut on the stock market in 2024, as revealed in September and later confirmed by its chairman Marc Puig in October. Amidst this backdrop and in preparation for an IPO (initial public offering) in the coming months, the group is estimated to be valued at more than €10 billion at initial valuation.

This information has been given by the financial newspaper Cinco Días quoting financial sources. The Spanish cosmetics and fashion group is currently in the preparation phase for the move, which will be one of the most important corporate operations in Spain in 2024.

The company has appointed various advisors: STJ in partnership with AZ Capital for financial aspects; JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs to coordinate the operation; and Linklaters & Cuatrexas for legal matters. Currently, Puig and his advisors are initiating initial contacts with potential investors and assessing the demand that will be generated by this operation.

One of the key considerations is the valuation the company will achieve in 2022 with EBITDA of €638 million. As indicated by the above media, applying the average sector valuation at which the companies trade would bring this figure to €11.484 billion. Subtracting €961 million of debt from 2021, the value is €10.5 billion.

Concurrently, the advisory team estimates that this figure could rise to €12 billion in 2023 depending on the group’s performance and Puig’s position among investors (it aims to acquire other sector giants from LVMH to Kering, Hermès or Estée Lauder. To be comparable with).

The Puig family’s family office Axia holds 89% of the shares, while Puig Guest holds 10%, and the remaining 1% is held by minority partners. The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) requires a minimum of 25% market sales, which would translate into operating capital of between €2.5 and €3 billion, Cinco Días reports.

Puig ended 2022 with revenues of €3.6 billion and profits of €400 million. In recent years, the company has strategically expanded its portfolio through acquisitions: the purchase of Charlotte Tilbury in 2020, Byredo in 2021 and Kama Ayurveda in 2022.

