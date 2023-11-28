Pui Inc. announced changes in directors and senior management

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) (“Puyi,” “we” or the “Company”), is a leading third-party wealth management services provider in China. Focusing on the affluent and emerging middle class population, today announced that, with immediate effect, Ms. Yang Yuanfen (“Ms. Yang”), Vice President and Head of Finance Department of the Company, has been appointed by the Board of the Company . Directors (the “Board”) to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Mr. Hu Anlin (“Mr. Hu”), former CFO and Vice President, as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company. A director of the company.

Ms. Yang has demonstrated financial expertise, project management skills and effective leadership in a variety of organizations and industries throughout her career. She serves as the head of the company’s finance department since November 2010, where she leads various financial initiatives including project investment and financing, internal controls and fund management. He also serves as the Vice President of the company since July 2022, where he is responsible for the management of the Finance department and the Compliance and Risk Control department. Before joining the Company, Ms. Yang served as finance manager and accounting head in several companies.

Mr. Zhang Jianjun (“Mr. Zhang”), serving as an independent director of the Company and a member of the Company’s Audit Committee, was removed from the Board today in accordance with Article 105(e) of the Articles of Association. Of the company.

Following the above changes, our board of directors consists of five directors, of whom two are independent directors, and Mr. Ren Yong and Mr. Kong Yuji are its co-chairmen. Our Audit Committee consists of two independent directors, Mr. Luo Jidong and Dr. Zhai Lihong, and is chaired by Mr. Luo Jidong. Our current directors and executive officers as of the date of this press release are as follows:

Name Post ren yong Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer kong yuji co-chairman of the board Yang Yuanfen Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Head of Finance Department hu yinnan director Luo Zidong independent director Zhai Lihong independent director



about pui

Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Puyi is a leading third-party wealth management services provider in China, focused on the affluent and emerging middle class population. Puyi also provides a series of comprehensive financial asset allocation services, including wealth management services, asset management services, insurance advisory services, trust advisory services and supporting services. For more information please visit https://ir.puyiwm.com/.

safe harbor statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the company uses words like “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar words which are not related only to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to: the Company’s goals and strategies; future business development of the Company; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; Economic Conditions; the development of the third-party wealth management industry in China; Reputation and brand; impact of competition and pricing; Government regulation; Fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets that the Company services and the assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof.

Contact: Investor Relations Contact Doris Wu Financial Reporting Department Phone: +86-20-28866499 Email: [email protected]

Source: www.bing.com