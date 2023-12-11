Puerto Rican boxing phenom Xander Zayas moves in and out of the ring

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 13: Xander Zayas (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images) getty images

Xander Zayas is stepping into the ring and his brand is evolving.

On Saturday, December 9, the 21-year-old Puerto Rican boxing phenom scored a stunning 5th round knockout victory over Jorge Fortea. With this win, Zayas’ record became 18-0 with 12 KOs. The latest win came at the Charles F. It took place at the Dodge Center, just down the road from Zayas’ home in Sunrise.

Zayas-Fortia was the co-main event of the ESPN Top Rank Boxing card, featuring Roberto Ramirez and Rafael Espinoza, who were positioned well behind the Heisman Trophy announcement show. Zayas’ strong boxing and power were on display as he picked apart his more experienced opponent with accurate power shots and an omnipresent jab.

The end came as the result of a vicious left hook to the body that electrocuted Fortea, forcing him to kneel and surrender before the referee’s ten count. Zayas is getting closer to a title shot at 154 pounds, and after the fight, he called out veteran Patrick Teixeira for a February bout, which is almost signed, sealed and delivered.

I talked to Zaius about an hour after he weighed in before the Fortia fight on Friday. We discussed his plans, cultural pride, focus, and a historic endorsement deal with Bud Light. Zayas recently became the youngest fighter to sign a Bud Light sponsorship deal. Terms have not been disclosed but it is believed to be a multi-fight deal.

“This is a great opportunity,” Zayas told me after the weigh-in at the Doubletree Hotel on Friday. “This is a company that represents a lot of people. For them to give me this opportunity is something that opens a lot of doors and helps my profile. Overall, I’m glad they let me represent their company.” As his second fighter.”

The Bud Light deal is one of an expanding array of endorsements Zayas has earned since turning professional in 2019, which began against a fighter appropriately named Genesis Wynn.

It certainly appears that the KO win was the start of something special. Zayas also has an apparel deal with Hugo Boss and sandwich company Jersey Mike’s. With Zayas in position to soon become the world’s top Puerto Rican boxer – some would argue he’s already there – he could become one of the proverbial straws that stir boxing’s drink over the next three years.

Only consistent placement at the top of the ESPN/Top Rank cards will help it succeed. Zayas will have to continue to handle increased opposition and heightened performances as they did against Fortia on Saturday.