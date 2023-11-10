Pudgy the Penguin debuts its NFT-inspired toys at Toys “R” Us stores across Canada

join our Wire Channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

Pudgy Penguins, the NFT brand and team behind the Pudgy Penguins NFT collection, has started selling its NFT-inspired toys to Canadian residents. The Pudgy Penguins team has partnered with Toys ‘R’Us stores to sell the toy collection in Canada.

Pudgy Penguin NFT toys get listed at Toys’R’Us Canada

In a November 10 blog post, the Pudgy Penguins team confirmed the expansion of their NFT-inspired toy offering across Canada in partnership with Toys’R’Us toy stores. Toys’R’Us is one of the leading children’s stores nationwide for all toys, video games, dolls, action figures, learning games and building blocks.

Pudgy Toys is now available at Canada’s leading store for all toys, video games, dolls, action figures and more… Toys R Us. pic.twitter.com/BXo3bwfF1y – Pudgy Penguins (@pudgypenguins) 9 November 2023

Founded in July 2021, Pudgy Penguins is a digital asset firm created by co-founders Cole Willeman, Clayton Patterson, and the pseudonymous identities “MickeyJ” and “Jonah.” In recent years, the digital asset firm has been under the good leadership of Luca Netz, who now serves as CEO of Pudgy Penguins.

The digital asset firm is famous in the NFT market for its Pudgy Penguins and Lil Pudgis NFT collections. Pudgy Penguins is an NFT collection consisting of a limited edition of 8,888 cute owl birds, while Lil Pudgis is an NFT collection consisting of a set of 22,222 NFTs.

Pudgy Penguin first began selling its NFT-inspired physical toys in May, where the NFT brand saw $500,000 in purchases in the first two days, surpassing the 20,000 individual toys sold. At the time, Pudgy Penguin was only selling its NFT toys in the e-commerce marketplace, Amazon.

Pudgy Penguin NFT brand continues to thrive

In late September, Pudgy Penguins announced the expansion of its Pudgy toys to 2,000 Walmart stores across the United States. In a brief press conference at the time, Pudgy Penguins CEO Luca Netz explained the brand’s vision. he explained:

“Puddy the Penguin is at the forefront of transforming the toy industry, merging unique digital experiences with blockchain technology like Ethereum and zkSync. Our years of efforts in brand development and community engagement through social media and blockchain are now enhanced with the support of Walmart.

On this day, Web3 enters a brave new world. Pudgy toys, along with Pudgy World, are now available in 2,000 Walmarts in the United States. pic.twitter.com/UP8npUxCr3 – Pudgy Penguins (@pudgypenguins) 26 September 2023

Earlier last month, the Pudgy Penguins team further expanded its NFT-inspired toy offering in the United Kingdom. Pudgy Penguins used Smyths Toys, one of the largest toy stores in the United Kingdom, to sell their non-fungible token-operated toys. Pudgy Penguin toys are now available in various locations in the UK, Asia, US and Canada.

Pudgy toys are now available in all Smyths toy stores in the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/8ZSDhGXjde – Pudgy Penguins (@pudgypenguins) 5 October 2023

Source: insidebitcoins.com