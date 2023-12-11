Pudgy Penguins Unveil ‘Pudgy World’ Web3 Game Powered by zkSync Era

Source: PudgyPenguins/Twitter

Popular NFT Projects cuddly penguin has revealed the upcoming alpha launch of tickle world – a Web3 game based on Ethereum layer 2 network zkSync era,

According to the press release, the Alpha will launch in the first quarter of 2024. With this, Pudgy the Penguin has moved beyond non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles to become “a fully immersive entertainment and lifestyle brand.”

Players will be able to explore the open world and customize their unique penguin characters. They will participate in story-based journeys and interact with each other.

Pudgy World’s approach is simple. Create an open-world storytelling experience that is fun, playable by millions, and on-chain. Here’s a glimpse of what’s coming next: pic.twitter.com/5FhhucJUxP – Pudgy Penguins (@pudgypenguins) 10 December 2023

Project Penguin made several announcements for the first time. It is said that,

“The launch of Pudgy World adds the company to Web3 gaming as the first Web3 game with digital and physical collectibles.”

Additionally, the team introduced two characters as Pudgy Penguin’s first “hero characters”. Pudgy and Peaches will guide players and advance the game’s story.

In 2024, licensing Penguin from our community and demonstrating community ownership

Penguin’s range of products, animations, storytelling and more will expand with the launch of our IP licensing marketplace @overpassip, pic.twitter.com/SetV0XSWaV – Pudgy Penguins (@pudgypenguins) 10 December 2023

Ultimately, Alpha will be a first-of-its-kind fusion of entertainment IP and zero-knowledge (ZK) blockchain technology, it said. This is “an important step toward mass adoption of Web3 technology.”

To make the game successful, the team needed the right blockchain. It must be reliable, easy to use, and mass produced.

SVP of Growth Matter Labs Michael Lee commented that Pudgy World “leverages zkSync’s ZK technology to unlock new business models and gaming experiences, similar to the gaming industry’s transformative shift to mobile games.”

No prior Pudgy Penguin ownership required

The team describes the new game as “an immersive, digital environment” that is available to Pudgy Penguin NFT holders, Pudgy toy owners, and all “adventure gamers.”

According to the announcement, players will not need to possess NFTs or purchase any toys to play the alpha version of Pudgy World.

However, holders may get some benefits.

Each Pudgy Penguin toy comes with a QR code. Once scanned, it will allow the owner to claim unique attributes for their digital Forever Pudgy Penguin character inside the game.

All toy NFTs are tied to existing pieces of IP, so current NFT holders will receive licensing royalties for each respective toy.

For our Pudgy Toy Experience, you scan the included QR code, create an account, redeem your treats, and customize your Forever Pudgy Penguin. In Q1 2024, this experience is elevated with our Puggy World Alpha launch, bringing our physical and digital worlds into one. pic.twitter.com/6GIpe8BwfQ – Pudgy Penguins (@pudgypenguins) 10 December 2023

Luca Netz, CEO of Pudgy Penguins, said that, as owners play with their Pudgy toys, they will not need to have any knowledge of the blockchain technology on which the game is built. This makes the Pudgy World alpha launch “a huge step forward” for Web3 and the NFT sector, he said.

There will be no trading between users at launch. Players can receive returns only from the original sale. However, when Pudgy World “exits to a later stage”, players will be able to participate in the Pudgy World game economy, it said.

According to Michael Lee,

“The launch of Pudgy World in collaboration with Walmart is a remarkable testament to the capabilities of our joint development teams. Whether you’re a seasoned NFT collector or stepping into crypto for the first time, Pudgy World aims to welcome millions of gamers to Web3 to entertain, while also building lasting friendships.

In September, Pudgy the Penguin launched its own toy line in more than 2,000 wal-mart Stores throughout the US.

Are you ready to enter Pudgy World? pic.twitter.com/y21TmOOvo2 – Luca Netz 🐧 (@LucaNetz) 10 December 2023

