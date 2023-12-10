December 10, 2023
Pudgy Penguins reveals 'Pudgy World' NFT game rollout plans – Decrypt


Pudgy Penguins, the Ethereum NFT profile picture (PFP) collection that first launched in July 2021, has unveiled a trailer at Art Basel in Miami for its 3D browser game experience called Pudgy World, which Scheduled to launch in alpha sometime in 2024.

Following a buyout and change in leadership last year amid controversy surrounding its original owner, Pudgy Penguins appointed an executive advisory board, raised $9 million in funding, introduced plush penguins in more than 2,000 U.S. Walmart stores and Hot Topic locations. Stocked the toys, and posted viral videos with millions of views on its social media channels.

Now, Pudgy the Penguin fans can take their first steps on the ice in the lobby of Pudgy World. When it is fully released, Pudgy Penguin NFT holders as well as plush toy owners will be able to own the virtual likeness of their collectibles as a 3D character in the world.

However, Pudgy World will also be free-to-play, so gamers can go into Pudgy World, choose whether to purchase traits to customize their characters, and, according to a statement, “embark on a story-driven journey “.

The story of Pudgy’s World follows two penguins, Pudgy and Peaches, as they set out on a yet unknown adventure.

“The alpha launch of Pudgy World is a huge step forward for Web3 and the NFT space as Pudgy Penguin owners will play with their Pudgy toys without any pre-existing knowledge of blockchain technology,” said the CEO of Pudgy Penguins. Luca Netz in an announcement.

Under the hood, Pudgy World will use Matter Labs’ Ethereum layer-2 scaling protocol zkSync, which offers zero-knowledge blockchain technology. Zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs are primarily known for their user privacy benefits compared to traditional blockchain transactions on public networks like Ethereum.

While specific details on how Pudgy World will actually use zkSync have yet to be revealed, Matter Labs SVP of Growth Michael Lee said in a statement that the firm’s ZK technology will open up “new business models and gaming experiences” for players. Will “unlock”.

Edited by Andrew Hayward

Source: decrypt.co

