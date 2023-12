Summary

Pudgy Penguins, the Ethereum NFT profile picture (PFP) collection that first launched in July 2021, has previewed its 3D gaming experience called Pudgy World at Art Basel in Miami. It is planned to launch in alpha sometime in 2024.

After controversy surrounding its original owner and an acquisition and leadership change last year, Pudgy Penguins formed an executive advisory board, raised $9 million in funding, placed plush penguin toys in more than 2,000 Walmart stores in the United States and Hot Topicand published viral videos with millions of views on their social media channels.

Now, Pudgy the Penguin fans can take their first steps on the ice in the lobby of Pudgy World. When fully released, Pudgy the Penguin NFT holders, as well as plush toy owners, will be able to own a virtual representation of their collectibles as a 3D character in the world.

Pudgy World will also be free-to-play, so players can choose whether or not to purchase traits to customize their characters and “embark on a story-driven adventure”, according to a statement.

Announcing the co-hosting of our Pudgy Miami Art Basel event @zksyncSaturday, December 9th from 7-11pm EST. More information on how to RSVP for this Pudgy World themed event is below. pic.twitter.com/tPuaJrr4iN – Pudgy Penguins (@pudgypenguins) 19 November 2023

The story of Pudgy World follows two penguins, Pudgy and Peaches, as they set out on a yet-to-be-revealed adventure.

Luca, CEO of Pudgy Penguins, said, “The alpha launch of Pudgy World is a huge step forward for Web3 and the NFT sector as Pudgy Penguin owners will be able to play with their Pudgy toys without any prior knowledge of blockchain technology.” Netz, in an advertisement.

Under the hood, Pudgy World will use Matter Labs’ Ethereum Layer 2 scaling protocol called zkSync, which provides zero-knowledge proof blockchain technology. Zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs are primarily known for their user privacy benefits compared to traditional transactions on the public Ethereum blockchain.

While details on how Pudgy World will actually use zkSync have not yet been revealed, Michael Lee, SVP of Growth at Matter Labs, said in a statement that the company’s ZK technology will “unlock new business models and gaming experiences” for players. Will do”.

Edited by Andrew Hayward

Source: decrypt.co

Source: cryptosaurus.tech