NFT toys startup Pudgy Penguins has set its sights on joining the virtual gaming industry with a Webkinz-like experience, a game the creators have named “Pudgy World.”

Pudgy World Alpha, powered by @zksyncReleasing first quarter of 2024. The beginning of a new era of blockchain-powered experiences, brought to you by Pudgy Penguins, with the goal of engaging millions of people. pic.twitter.com/ZvCRRGSUSH – Pudgy Penguins (@pudgypenguins) 10 December 2023

According to company CEO Luca Schnetzler, the interactive virtual world powered by zksync will launch its alpha mode in 2024, specifically before April, and will be available to Pudgy Penguin NFT holders.

They will relax in “Pudgy World” – an interactive digital playground for Pudgy Penguin NFT holders and toy owners as well as the uninitiated. An early-access version of the platform will launch sometime next April, offering players both narrative-driven and open-ended gameplay options. Pudgy Penguins CEO Luca Schnetzler speaking at the Art Basel Miami 2023 event

Schnetzler believes that Pudgy World will enable “stans” of Pudgy Penguins to connect and “interact with their characters”, saying that the virtual world is going to revolutionize their fandom. NFTs created from actual toy brands of plush and figurines were launched around July 2021 and have become quite a popular selection among NFT enthusiasts.

According to NFT marketplace OpenSea, there are currently approximately 8,888 Pudgy Penguin NFTs held by 4403 holders. Data from NFTPriceFloor shows that the minimum price for the digital collectible is around 11.788 Ethereum (ETH), which is equivalent to about $27,000.

In late November, Pudgy Penguins announced that its GIFs and stickers had reached over 10 billion views on GIPHY on X (formerly Twitter). The toy company said that the views received allowed it to “consolidate the Pudgy Penguin IP in Internet culture”, as more people show interest in the brand every day.

Pudgy Penguin GIFs and stickers reach 10B views on GIPHY. With over 10B views and millions more every day, our GIFs allow us to cement the Pudgy Penguins IP in internet culture, becoming a brand that people interact with every day. pic.twitter.com/odEIPgD2wc – Pudgy Penguins (@pudgypenguins) 27 November 2023

After a change in management that almost tarnished the startup’s name, Pudgy Penguins-related properties have seen a huge increase in sales, and now aim to sell the toys in nearly 2,000 Walmart stores across the US.

According to company reports, each Pudgy Penguin toy will include a scannable code that provides a digital ‘Forever Pudgy’ birth certificate or a specific character living within Pudgy World.

The company said that Pudgy World players will have the opportunity to venture into the virtual world as their own unique characters. Additionally, the virtual world will introduce the brand’s first “hero characters”, named Pudgy and Peaches.

