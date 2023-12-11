Pudgy Penguins expands into online gaming with launch of Pudgy World

Pudgy Penguins, the popular NFT-linked toys that hit Walmart stores, are now venturing into the world of online gaming. In an announcement made at Art Basel in Miami, Pudgy Penguins CEO Luca Netz revealed that they will be launching “Pudgy World,” an interactive digital playground for both NFT holders and toy owners.

Netz said, “Pudgy Penguins fans have been waiting for more ways to interact with their characters for a long time.” “Having a place like Pudgy World will help players take their fan following to the next level.”

Set to launch in an early-access version before April next year, Pudgy World will offer players a variety of gameplay options. Users will be able to choose between narrative-driven experiences or open-ended gameplay, offering something for everyone.

Pudgy Penguin’s expansion journey has not been without challenges. Following the launch of the NFT project in July 2021, the management faced internal conflicts and changes. However, they managed to overcome the obstacles and achieved a significant success in September by releasing a line of tangible toys, which included plush and figurines.

According to Netz, sales of these toys are expected to exceed $10 million during the latter half of this year. This success highlights a growing trend of toy manufacturers combining physical toys with virtual gaming experiences, meeting the preferences of digital-native consumers.

Each Pudgy Penguin toy will come with a scannable code, which will allow the owner to access a digital ‘Forever Pudgy’. This unique character lives inside Pudgy World, creating a seamless connection between the physical toy and the virtual realm.

Players will have the opportunity to explore Pudgy World with their customizable characters. Additionally, the virtual world will introduce the first “hero characters” – Pudgy and Peaches.

Since its initial release, the Pudgy Penguin NFT collection has gained significant traction. With 8,888 NFTs owned by more than 4,000 individuals, the minimum price for the collection has increased from just $90 two years ago to nearly $27,000. Its market cap is currently around $250 million.

As Pudgy Penguins enter the world of online gaming, they are capturing the hearts of fans and expanding their reach in the digital realm. The launch of Pudgy World marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for these adorable Antarctic creatures and their dedicated community of supporters.

