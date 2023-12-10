Pudgy Penguins Announces Pudgy World Alpha Powered by zkSync at Art Basel Miami

The interactive experience will include the introduction of two “Hero Characters”, new story-driven missions, quests and an open world to explore.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Pudgy the Penguin The IP and brand development company behind the globally recognized characters series and one of the most popular NFT collectibles today announced the upcoming alpha launch of Pudgy World, with a trailer at Art Basel Miami. Pudgy World, Powered by zkSync era , a comprehensive, digital environment accessible to Pudgy Penguin NFT holders, Pudgy Toy owners, the brand’s NFT-inspired toy line, and adventurous gamers alike. Players will be able to explore the open world, customize their unique penguin characters, embark on a story-based journey, and interact with friends along the way. The Alpha will launch in the first quarter of 2024.

The launch of Pudgy World marks the company’s inclusion in Web3 gaming as the first Web3 game with digital and physical collectibles. This is a testament to the powerful growth of the brand, which has now gone well beyond NFT collectibles, and offers a unique approach to brand building by positioning itself as a purely entertainment and lifestyle brand. Pudgy World’s alpha launch announcement also introduced Pudgy the Penguin’s first “hero characters,” Pudgy and Peaches, who will drive the game’s story and guide players through the adventures that await them. Alpha Entertainment will be a first-of-its-kind blend of IP and ZK (zero-knowledge) blockchain technology, marking an important step towards mass adoption of Web3 technology.

Luca Netz, CEO of Pudgy Penguins, commented, “Blockchain technology has historically been a B2B model, whereas Pudgy Penguins is direct-to-consumer retail, reaching a much larger audience. The alpha launch of Pudgy World is a huge step forward .Web3 and the NFT space because Pudgy Penguin owners will be playing with their Pudgy toys without any pre-existing knowledge of the blockchain technology it is built on.”

Earlier this year, Pudgy Penguin launched the Pudgy Penguin toy line in more than 2,000 Walmart stores across the US. The success and expansion since the Walmart launch is a testament to the growing popularity of the Pudgy Penguin brand.

Each Pudgy Penguin toy comes with a QR code that allows the user to claim unique properties for their digital Forever Pudgy Penguin character inside Pudgy World. Gamers do not need to purchase a Pudgi toy or own a Pudgi NFT to play the alpha version of Pudgi World. From purchasing a physical toy to exploring the blockchain-based digital world, each step has been carefully crafted to create a rich user experience. The result is a highly customizable open-world game that enables easy involvement in the Web3 ecosystem through art, play, and community. Since all toy NFTs are tied to existing pieces of IP, current NFT holders will receive licensing royalties for each respective toy. Pudgy World will launch without trading among alpha users, meaning people can only receive returns from basic sales. Players will finally be able to participate in the Pudgy World game economy after the official Pudgy World exit phase.

Netz said, “Fans of Pudgy the Penguin have been waiting for more ways to interact with their characters for a long time. Having a place like Pudgy World will allow players to take their fandom to the next level.” “We’re thrilled to continue bringing innovative, new ways to have fun to the growing Pudgy Penguin community. We look forward to seeing everyone’s characters come to life in Pudgy World.”

To keep pace with the global success of Pudgy Penguins, a trusted blockchain with proven capabilities that is easy to access and built at scale is needed. zkSync, with the support of the zk community, is the only chain able to advocate and promote the success of Pudgy World and the Pudgy community as they introduce blockchain technology to the next generation of mobile gamers.

Michael Lee, former Activision Blizzard executive and current SVP of Growth at Matter Labs, commented, “Puddy World leverages zkSync’s revolutionary zero-knowledge (ZK) technology to unlock new business models and gaming experiences that transform gaming. “This is a game-changing change for the mobile games industry.” , “The launch of Pudgy World, in collaboration with Walmart, is a remarkable testament to the capabilities of our joint development teams. Whether you’re a seasoned NFT collector or venturing into crypto for the first time, Pudgy World aims to welcome millions of .Gamers use Web3 to have fun as well as create lasting friendships.”

The Pudgy Penguins team chose zkSync because it was the first zkEVM and the fastest proof-of-work system in production to take Ethereum to one million developers and one billion users. Additionally, the technology allows Pudgy World to seamlessly interact with all the notable IPs and big brands building on zkSync – making future collaborations as easy as one line of code.

Lorenzo Melendez, President of Pudgy Penguins, commented, “zkSync was chosen as the underlying technology for several reasons, including, but not limited to, the blockchain’s trustless and secure technical superiority, as well as reliable, accessibility. The privacy-preserving, and hyperscalable nature of the ZK stack is setting Pudgy World up for success.”

At a special event during Art Basel, Luca Netz, CEO of Pudgy Penguins, addressed attendees to announce the launch of Pudgy World with an animated video detailing the expansion. The video features new quests and neighborhoods, and introduces the two first hero characters, Pudgy and Peaches, their personalities, and how they are important to the overall development of Pudgy the Penguin.

About Pudgy Penguin

cuddly penguin Dedicated to making Web3 accessible to everyone by creating innovative products that enable seamless onboarding. Their focus on community empowerment and building brand awareness has made them a leading IP in the Web3 space while disrupting the traditional IP space. They are committed to impacting the everyday consumer and shaping the future of IP, Web3 and beyond. Visit pudgypenguins.com to learn more.

About zkSync

zkSync is cutting-edge zero-knowledge (ZK) technology to scale Ethereum and bring crypto into the mainstream – reaching millions of developers and billions of people in need of technical solutions to achieve progress and prosperity. Deeply rooted in its mission to advance personal freedom for all, the zkSync blockchain network makes digital self-ownership universally available. It is trustworthy, secure, reliable, censorship-resistant, privacy-preserving, hyperscalable, accessible, and sovereign. To learn more about zkSync, visit here www.zksync.io ,

