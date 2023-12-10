Pudgy Penguin to launch Webkinz-like virtual world in 2024

Move over, Club Penguin. Pudgy Penguins, the NFT-related toys that arrived at Walmart earlier this year, are entering a new industry: online gaming.

They will relax in “Pudgy World” – an interactive digital playground for Pudgy Penguin NFT holders and toy owners as well as the uninitiated. Pudgy Penguins CEO Luca Netz said at the contemporary art convention Art Basel in Miami on Saturday that an early-access version of the platform will launch sometime next April, offering players narrative-driven and open-ended gameplay options.

“Fans of Pudgy the Penguin have been waiting for more ways to interact with their characters for a long time,” Netz said in a statement. “Having a place like Pudgy World will help players take their fan following to the next level.”

Launched in July 2021, the NFT project of obese flightless Antarctic creatures experienced a period internal gossip That included a change in management, before a recovery and eventually, in September, the announcement of a line of real-life toys, including plush and figurines, to be sold in 2,000 Walmarts in the US. This deal is one of the first major successes. NFT brands in mainstream consumer culture.

According to Netz, sales of the toy are expected to exceed $10 million during the second half of this year told TechCrunch.

Pudgy World began as toy manufacturers increasingly introduced tangible toys alongside virtual gameplay tie-ins to a generation of digital-native consumers. Last summer, toy maker Spin Master released Bitzi, a Tamagotchi-like virtual pet that comes in a handheld box. Meanwhile, Hot Wheels launched its Rift Rally game earlier this year, a massive virtual world accessible to owners of its toy-car kits.

Each Pudgy Penguin toy will come with a scannable code containing a digital ‘Forever Pudgy’ or a birth certificate of a unique character living inside Pudgy World, CoinDesk previously reported. informed of ,

According to Pudgy Penguin, players can explore Pudgy World as their customizable characters. The company said the virtual world will also include the brand’s first “hero characters:” Pudgy and Peaches.

The Pudgy Penguin NFT collection first dropped in July 2021, selling out in minutes. Since then, the collection has grown to 8,888 NFTs owned by more than 4,000 people, open source data Shows. The minimum price for the collection is about $27,000, up from $90 two years ago. CoinGecko, Collection has a market capitalization of approximately $250 million data Shows.

