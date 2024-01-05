According to the latest SEC filing, on January 3, 2024, Pubmatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Steven Pantelic sold 16,864 shares of the company. PubMatic Inc. is a technology company that provides a specialized cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. It is known for its publisher-centric sell-side platform that brings efficiency and value to the advertising ecosystem.

In the last year, insiders have sold a total of 80,440 shares and made no purchases of company stock. The history of Pubmatic Inc.’s insider transactions shows a pattern of 51 insider sales and no purchases by any insider over the last year.

PubMatic Inc. CFO Steven Pantelic sold 16,864 shares.

On the day of the sale, Pubmatic Inc. shares were trading at $15.71, giving the company a market cap of $775.647 million. The stock’s price-earnings ratio is 509.33, which is significantly higher than both the industry average of 27.325 and the company’s historical average price-earnings ratio.

According to GuruFocus Value assessment, with a stock price of $15.71 and a GF value of $23.18, Pubmatic Inc. has a price-to-GF-value ratio of 0.68, which indicates that the stock is considered significantly undervalued based on its GF value. .

GF Value is calculated by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

