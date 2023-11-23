PubMatic and PhonePe partner to provide high quality and audience engaging assets to advertisers in India

Pubmatic, Inc.

NEW DELHI, India, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pubmatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company providing the digital advertising supply chain of the future, today announced its partnership with PhonePe, India’s leading mobile payments and financial services provider. declare. platform.

This strategic collaboration makes PhonePe’s premium mobile app inventory and audiences available to PubMatic’s programmatic buying partners. As the industry looks for sustainable and differentiated solutions, this partnership provides a unique opportunity for Indian media buyers to reach PhonePe’s Indic-language-speaking audiences across a diverse range of metropolitan and non-metropolitan locations.

With over 500 million registered users and over 47% market share in India’s Unified Payment Interface (UPI) instant payments ecosystem, PhonePe plays a key role in India’s shift towards a cashless economy. As part of its commitment to drive product innovation and empower more consumers and businesses to go digital, PhonePe has partnered with Pubmatic to unlock the full potential of its digital ad inventory.

PhonePe will utilize PubMatic’s cutting-edge programmatic technology to provide a privacy-compliant, fraud-free supply chain for advertisers and a better user experience for audiences.

This partnership gives advertisers access to PhonePe platform users at scale programmatically, and also ensures that audiences using the PhonePe platform receive relevant and engaging advertisements.

Amit Yadav, Country Manager, South Asia at Pubmatic, said, “We are excited to support PhonePe in diversifying and enhancing its digital monetization by making its inventory and audiences available to a wider range of advertisers through programmatic technology. Are.” “This partnership helps PhonePe maintain a positive experience for the consumers and businesses who use its platform every day, while also making these high-value audiences available to Pubmatic’s advertiser partners.”

“We are excited to partner with PubMatic and establish a foothold in the programmatic advertising space. At PhonePe, we bring to the table the widest reach in India, the deepest user base, and the best digital advertising platform,” said Sravanthi Pasumarthy, director of strategy and operations, PhonePe Advertising. A suite of brand solutions that enable advertisers to uniquely leverage our strengths for their brand solutions at scale. We believe this partnership will enhance the overall advertising experience on our platform for both our partners and users.

“The PubMatic-PhonePe collaboration underlines the growing importance of programmatic advertising within India’s evolving digital ecosystem. This strategic partnership empowers advertisers to connect with highly engaged audiences, driving meaningful interactions that drive tangible business results,” said Pasumarthy.

About Pubmatic

Pubmatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) is an independent technology company that is maximizing customer value by delivering the digital advertising supply chain of the future. Pubmatic’s sell-side platform enables the world’s leading digital content creators to control access to their inventory on the open Internet and increase monetization by enabling marketers to increase return on investment and reach target audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed efficient processing and use of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve results for our clients while supporting a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

About PhonePe Group

PhonePe is India’s leading digital payments company with 50 crore (500 million) registered users and 3.7 crore (37 million) merchants covering over 99% of postal codes across India. Building on its leadership in digital payments, PhonePe has also expanded into financial services (insurance, mutual funds, stock broking and lending) as well as adjacent tech-enabled businesses like pincode and Indus App Store for hyperlocal shopping, which It is India’s first. Localized App Store. PhonePe Group is a portfolio of businesses aligned with the company’s vision to provide equal opportunity to every Indian to accelerate their progress by unlocking wealth flow and access to services.

