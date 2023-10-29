Public Warned Against Buying Celebrity-Endorsed Weight Loss Drugs

Buying celebrity-endorsed weight loss drugs online is akin to playing ‘Russian Roulette’ with your health, the public have been warned.

Watchdog the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) have issued a stark reminder of the serious health risks associated with sourcing prescription medicines online, following major demand for the drug Semaglutide.

The injectable drug, initially marketed as diabetes medication, is now taken by millions of people worldwide in a bid to lose weight.

Its effects have been widely endorsed on Tiktok and by public figures, such as Elon Musk, who purchase the medicine under its brand name Ozempic, Rybelsus or Wegovy.

Figures released by the HPRA show that 254 units of products claiming to contain Semaglutide were detained between January and September 2023, compared to just 32 units throughout the entirety of 2022. Products detained include vials of white powder or clear liquid labelled as containing Semaglutide and boxed pens being presented as a generic version of the product.

The HPRA expressed concern that these falsified products are being sold online by unscrupulous parties.

Grainne Power, Director of Compliance with the HPRA, stressed the risks associated with buying prescription-only products from unverified and unregulated sources.

‘Despite how they may be promoted or presented, it is not safe to purchase prescription medicines online and doing so puts your health at risk,’ she said.

‘The Semaglutide products that we have detained, including generic versions of pens as well as vials containing powder, are all falsified medicines. We have no information on where they were sourced or where, and under what conditions, they were manufactured. There is actually no authorised version of Semaglutide in powder form and any product of this nature promoted online is fake or falsified.

‘Likewise, there are no generic forms of Semaglutide and any product of this nature promoted online is again fake or falsified. There is no way to know what these products actually contain or the strength of any dose provided. They could represent a serious risk to your health,’ she said.

Figures released by the HPRA show that 254 units of products claiming to contain Semaglutide were detained between January and September 2023. Pic: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Health expert Professor Donal O’Shea told the Irish Daily Mail that buying prescription drugs online is like playing Russian Roulette with your health.

‘You have no idea what’s in the medicines you buy or if it will even work for you,’ he said.

‘Semaglutide works very well in about 30% of people, reasonable well in another 30% and doesn’t work at all in about 40% of those who take it. It’s not a magic bullet that’s inevitably going to help you to lose weight. A lot of people sourcing it online do not meet the eligible criteria for which this drug is licenced.

‘Medicines are very tightly regulated for a reason. We’ve seen more people being admitted with side-effects from Semaglutide, which you would expect from increased use. But if you buy it online you don’t know what you’re getting and could be taking something that’s dangerous for you,’ he said.

Dr O’Shea stressed that Semaglutide is not yet available to people in Ireland as a weight loss drug, but expressed hopes that it will be in the near future.

‘It’s incredibly exciting that we’re at a point where we’re getting access to new treatments that are effective for the disease of obesity, but it’s still early days in their use. But people who simply want to take Semaglutide to look thinner who are not obese needs to be absolutely discouraged,’ he said.