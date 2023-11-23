OTTAWA, ON, November 22, 2023 /CNW, , Updates

why you should pay attention

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is collaborating with federal and provincial public health partners, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC), and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate the outbreak of Salmonella infection. Is. In five provinces: British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Based on investigative findings to date, consumption of Malichita brand cantaloupe has been identified as the likely source of the outbreak. Some of those who became ill reported eating cantaloupe before becoming ill.

The CFIA issued food recall warnings on November 1 and November 14 for Malichita brand cantaloupes sold between October 11 and November 14, 2023. The recalled product was distributed in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario. , Prince Edward Island, Quebec, and possibly other provinces and territories. Additional secondary recalls have been issued for products that were manufactured using the recalled Malichita brand cantaloupe and for manufactured items that were processed with Malichita brand cantaloupe. It also includes other fruits like honeydew, pineapple, watermelon and various fruit trays. For more information about the recalled products, please see the CFIA Recall Information.

The CFIA is continuing its food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of additional products. If other products are recalled, CFIA will notify the public through additional food recall warnings.

To prevent illness, do not eat, serve, use, sell, or distribute Malichita brand cantaloupe, any products made from Malichita brand cantaloupe, or any of the recalled products. If you are unable to verify the brand of the melon, or if your produce is part of a CFIA recall, it is recommended to throw it out. This advice applies to individuals across Canada, as well as retailers, distributors, manufacturers, food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, and facilities such as hospitals, long-term care homes and daycares.

This public health notice will be updated as the investigation progresses.

symptoms

Symptoms usually begin 6 to 72 hours after exposure to Salmonella bacteria and usually last 4-7 days.

Symptoms may include:

Fever

feeling cold

nausea

vomit

Diarrhea

Headache

stomach cramps

People who are infected with Salmonella bacteria can spread Salmonella to other people for several days to several weeks after becoming infected, even if they do not have symptoms. Salmonella can spread from person to person through contact and contaminated surfaces. Most people who become ill with Salmonella infection recover completely after a few days without treatment, but it can also cause serious illness and hospitalization.

Anyone can become sick with Salmonella infection. If you think you are experiencing symptoms, contact your health care provider.

People at higher risk of severe disease include:

What should you do to protect your health

The following advice applies to individuals across Canada, as well as retailers, distributors, manufacturers, food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, and facilities such as hospitals, long-term care homes and daycares:

Do not eat, serve, use, sell, or distribute Malichita brand cantaloupe, any products made with Malichita brand cantaloupe, or any of the recalled products.

Check to see if you have Malichita brand cantaloupe, any products made from cantaloupe, or any recalled produce stored at home or in your freezer… If you do, throw them out and wash your hands Wash off.

If you are unable to verify the brand of the melon, or if your produce is part of a CFIA recall, it is recommended to throw it out.

Clean and sanitize all surfaces and storage areas, including countertops, containers, utensils, freezers and refrigerators, that may have come in contact with Malichita brand cantaloupe or any products made from the recalled produce.

If you have been diagnosed with salmonella infection or any other gastrointestinal illness, do not cook for other people.

Additional Information

