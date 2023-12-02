Public Facilities Committee and Finance Committee approve school building fund, design plan in rural areas

December 2, 2023 Updated December 2, 2023 at 3:19 pm

The Newton Public Facilities Committee and Newton Finance Committee held a public forum, approved a design plan, and approved a $74,730,950 loan to renovate the Countryside Elementary School building at their meeting Tuesday night.

Ward 7 Councilor-at-Large Rebecca Walker Grossman said, “We’re moving forward and really providing a top-notch facility so that our kids, our teachers, our staff, our faculty have a beautiful place to live every day. Can get a place.” ,

According to the current Preferred Planned Report (PSR) of the Countryside Elementary School Building Project, the plan comes after years of problems with the existing school building, including aging infrastructure, accessibility issues and limited ability to increase school enrollment.

“The existing Countryside School requires replacement,” the PSR reads.

During the public comment section of the meeting, Dedham Street resident Caitlin Spiegel expressed concern that Mapp’s plan to drop students off on Dedham Street would contribute to unsafe traffic patterns.

Spiegel said, “We will have more aggressive drivers trying to get their way in there, and I really strongly believe that there is a need to provide off-site pickup and drop-off.” “Because right now there is so much chaos on our one-lane road with this intersection that it is a safety nightmare.”

Alan Rao, another resident of Dedham Street, said the sloping parking entrance included in the design plan could be dangerous when it is icy in the winter.

“It can be dangerous in the winter for those teachers or anyone driving in that area,” Rao said.

Ward 2 Councilor Emily Norton was the only councilor to vote against both the map and funding, citing concerns about the potential for flooding in the area.

“It doesn’t make sense to put a school in a flood zone,” Norton said. “I appreciate the new materials we’ve got, but in general, I think our engineers are going to do their best and our city workers are going to do their best, but nature will prevail “

Horsley Witton Group engineer Janet Bernardo, who helped conduct the study at the site, said the proposed school would be well-equipped to handle the effects of flooding.

“The school’s finished floor height will be two feet higher than the estimated 100-year storm height,” Bernardo said. “So it’s projected to be 112.4, and the new school will go up to 114.5, so that’s an extra two feet to take into account.”

As the Countryside School project continues the planning process, Public Buildings Commissioner Josh Morse says it will include feedback from residents.

“We have a lot of residents who have followed this project … their first concern expressed from day one was about traffic and the speed of cars in the neighborhood,” Morse said. “Not directly related to the Countryside School project, but certainly something that will need to be addressed as we move into the next phase of the design.”

Connected

Source: www.bing.com