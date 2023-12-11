Public companies own 36% of New Energy One Acquisition Corporation PLC (LON:NEOA), but individual investors control 53% of the company’s shares.

key insights

Significant individual investor ownership of the New Energy One acquisition suggests that major decisions are influenced by large public shareholders

A total of 3 investors have majority stake in the company with 47% ownership

Institutions own 12% of New Energy One acquisitions

To understand who really controls New Energy One Acquisition Corporation PLC ( LON:NEOA ), it’s important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the largest share of the stake is individual investors with 53% ownership. That is, the group stands to gain the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a recession).

Meanwhile, public companies are 36% shareholders of the company.

Let’s take a deeper look at each type of owner of a New Energy One acquisition, starting with the chart below.

division of ownership

What does institutional ownership tell us about a New Energy acquisition?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. Therefore they generally consider buying larger companies that are included in the respective benchmark index.

We can see that there are institutional investors in New Energy One Acquisition; And he owns a good chunk of the company’s stock. This means that the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But like anyone else, they can be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there is always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell the stock quickly. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see New Energy One Acquisition’s historical earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth

We find that hedge funds have no meaningful investment in New Energy One acquisitions. Vimeo, Inc. Currently the largest shareholder with 19% shares. With 16% and 12% shares, respectively, Eni SpA and JPMorgan Chase & Co., Brokerage and Securities Investments are the second and third largest shareholders.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 3 shareholders collectively own less than half the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock’s expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We’re not noticing any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

New Energy Internal ownership of an acquisition

The definition of an insider may vary slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are the founder or CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership a good thing. However, on some occasions it becomes more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data cannot confirm that board members personally hold shares. Given that we are not tracking insider ownership, we may have missing data. Therefore, it would be interesting to assess CEO compensation and tenure here.

general public ownership

The general public, consisting mostly of individual investors, collectively own 53% of New Energy One Acquisition’s shares. This level of ownership gives investors from the broader public some power to influence key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation and dividend payout ratios.

public company ownership

We can see that public companies own 36% of New Energy One Acquisition’s shares. We can’t be sure but it’s quite possible that this is a strategic stake. Businesses may be similar, or may work together.

