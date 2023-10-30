Public companies, among the largest shareholders of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HOT), saw the value of their holdings increase after the stock rose 3.2% last week.

key insights

HOCHTIEF’s ownership of significant public companies shows that key decisions are influenced by large public shareholders

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicecios, SA owns 70% of the company.

By using data from proprietary research as well as analyst forecasts, one can better assess a company’s future performance

A look at the shareholders of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HOT) can tell us which group is most powerful. With a 70% stake, public companies hold the maximum number of shares in the company. That is, the group stands to gain the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a recession).

As a result, public companies were the biggest beneficiaries of last week’s 3.2% gain.

Let’s take a deeper look at each type of HOCHTIEF owner, starting with the chart below.

division of ownership

What does institutional ownership tell us about HOCHTIEF?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. Therefore they generally consider buying larger companies that are included in the respective benchmark index.

We can see that HOCHTIEF does have institutional investors; And he owns a good chunk of the company’s stock. This may indicate that the company has some degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the perceived validation you get with institutional investors. They too are wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop rapidly. So it might be worth looking at HOCHTIEF’s earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth

HOCHTIEF is not owned by a hedge fund. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is ACS, Actividades de Construcion y Servicios, SA, with 70% of shares outstanding. This means that they have majority interest control over the future of the company. Norges Bank Investment Management is the second largest shareholder, owning 1.1% of the common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 1.1% of the company’s stock.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understanding of a stock’s expected performance. There are a fair number of analysts covering the stock, so it could be useful to find out their overall view on the future.

HOCHTIEF’s internal ownership

The definition of an insider may vary slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management must answer to the board and the board must represent the interests of shareholders. In particular, sometimes top level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership a good thing. However, on some occasions it becomes more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data cannot confirm that board members personally hold shares. It is unusual for board members not to have at least some personal stake, so our data may be flawed. The next good step would be to check how much the CEO is paid.

general public ownership

The general public – which also includes retail investors – holds 22% stake in the company, and hence cannot be easily ignored. Although this group can’t necessarily make decisions, it can certainly have a real impact on how the company is run.

public company ownership

We can see that public companies owned 70% of HOCHTIEF shares at issue. We can’t be sure but it’s quite possible that this is a strategic stake. Businesses may be similar, or may work together.

Next Steps:

It’s always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand HOCHTIEF better, we need to consider many other factors. In this case: we have seen 2 warning signs for HOCHTIEF You should know about this.

Note: The figures in this article have been calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refers to the 12-month period ending on the last day of the month in which the financial statements are dated. This may not be consistent with the annual report figures for the entire year.

