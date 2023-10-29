Public cloud market sees revenue growth

csp earnings

Each of the top three public cloud providers released earnings last week. Let’s take a look at what their earnings tell us about the state of the public cloud market.

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

AWS reported 12% year-over-year growth in Q3, with quarter-over-quarter revenue of $919 million. This revenue growth is the highest in the industry.

Amazon President Andrew Jassy said in the earnings call that he remains optimistic about the medium- and long-term prospects for AWS, citing its broad functionality, large partner ecosystem, strong security, operational performance, and customer-focused approach. . Amazon believes that as more IT spending shifts from on-premises to the cloud, there is significant growth potential for AWS.

Additionally, Amazon sees substantial opportunity in generative AI for AWS, expecting this technology to generate tens of billions of dollars in revenue over the next few years. The company’s unique and comprehensive approach to generative AI, as well as its rapidly growing presence in the sector, has contributed to its optimistic outlook and successful deal signings.

Overall, AWS is seeing stagnation in its year-over-year growth rates and a significant decrease in customer customization levels. The company attributes its optimism to its broad functionality, strong partner ecosystem, security, customer-centric approach and the ongoing shift of IT spending from on-premises to the cloud.

Microsoft Azure

Microsoft’s total cloud revenue grew 24% to $31.8 billion, exceeding analysts’ expectations. Gross margin percentage increased slightly year-over-year to 73%, primarily due to improvements in Azure. Company-wide gross margin dollars increased 16%, with gross margin percentage at 71%, partially driven by Azure and Office 365 (Microsoft does not break out Azure earnings, but instead separates Azure into its other cloud- based businesses).

Microsoft expects Azure revenue growth to be around 26% to 27% in constant currency with the increasing contribution of AI. The Azure consumption business remains a key growth driver. The company expects stable Azure revenue growth for H2, keeping in mind the ongoing trends and increasing contribution from AI.

In the on-premises server business, flat revenue growth is expected, driven by hybrid demand in multi-cloud environments, while Enterprise and Partner Services revenues may decline marginally.

As more organizations shift their workloads to the cloud, Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform is gaining market share. Azure boasts an extensive global cloud footprint with over 60 data center regions, making it one of the largest cloud providers. It is also recognized for having a strong AI infrastructure for both training and inference.

google cloud

In Q3, Google Cloud reported revenue of $8.4 billion, an increase of 22%; This is the slowest growth since at least the first quarter of 2021. That was slightly below Wall Street’s estimate of $8.62 billion. Google Cloud’s operating income for the quarter was $266 million with an operating margin of 3%.

Like its public cloud competitors, Google is also seeing a boost in momentum from the current boom in AI infrastructure. Google Cloud provides advanced AI-optimized infrastructure to train and deploy models at scale, with more than half of the funded Generator AI start-ups as its customers.

Google is also constantly building its AI capabilities. For example, its Vertex AI platform helps customers build, deploy, and scale AI-powered applications, offering more than 100 models and tools for different use cases. The number of active generic AI projects on Vertex AI increased significantly from Q2 to Q3.

analyst opinion

Recent earnings reports from the top three public cloud providers, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, and Google Cloud, show that the overall public cloud market remains strong and is beginning to show signs of increased growth after several quarters of shrinking growth. Used to be.

AWS remains the big winner. With its 12% year-on-year growth and strong focus on Generative AI, it protects its position as a revenue growth leader and anticipates significant potential in the ongoing shift from on-premises to cloud-based solutions. Is.

Microsoft’s Azure is gaining market share and driving growth, while Google Cloud is starting to show traction within the enterprise, particularly in the area of ​​AI infrastructure, where it is powering a growing number of generative AI start-ups. Is attracting.

Despite its overall momentum, Google’s cloud business is performing poorly compared to its competitors, while also failing to meet Wall Street’s expectations.

The public cloud market remains highly competitive, with each major player experiencing continued growth and innovation. Amazon continues to dominate the market, while Microsoft has shown commendable growth. Each CSP highlights the positive impact of AI on their respective businesses.

Whatever the reason, the public cloud market is showing good signs of growth. It’s good to see the momentum. Let’s hope this is the beginning of a long and healthy trend line for the overall public cloud market.

Disclosure: Steve McDowell is an industry analyst, and NAND Research An industry analyst firm that engages or has engaged in research, analysis, and advisory services with a number of technology companies, which may include the companies mentioned in this article. Mr. McDowell does not hold any equity positions in any companies mentioned in this article.

