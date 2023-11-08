Morgan Housel, author of the best-selling “Psychology of Money,” is back with real-life stories imparting wisdom about money and the broader world in which we live.

In his new book, “Same as Ever: A Guide to What Never Changes” (published Nov. 7), the former financial reporter uses nearly two dozen fascinating examples as a starting point for examining everything from the idiosyncrasies of financial forecasts to Vignettes are used. The imperatives of capitalism and the benefits of inefficiency. The stories that inspire his thinking often come from unexpected origins – nature, history, evolutionary biology – although Housel constantly brings his story back to what we can learn from specific patterns of human behavior. Housel believes that if we can understand the things that never change, we will have a better idea of ​​the future.

Financial Planning spoke to Housell in October. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Financial Planning: How did you make the jump from writing about “The Psychology of Money” to focusing on “Same as Ever”?

Morgan Housel: Even though on the surface they seem to be very different topics, I think they are actually very related. Trying to figure out what’s going on in people’s minds is really the core of both of them, so I think there’s actually quite a bit of overlap. I’ve always been interested in what’s going on in people’s minds.

Our collective track record of predicting the next recession or the next bear market is very poor. There are two things you can do with this. One, you can be kind of a skeptic and say that nobody knows anything. But second, well, what if we just focused our attention on what we know is never going to change, instead of fooling ourselves into thinking we can predict the next change? What do we know for sure that this is going to be part of our future? And let’s put all our emphasis on that. That’s been a big theme that I’ve been picking at over the years, trying to find those stories. This is actually the genesis of the book.

FP: From a money management perspective, how can it be beneficial to focus on what is never going to change?

MH: No one has any idea what it is Share Market Going to do the next one. So let’s free ourselves from thinking that we can predict this. We know how people react to greed, fear, risk and uncertainty. It is the same today as it was 100 years ago and will be the same 100 years from now. Once you do that, you can abandon the idea that we know what interest rates are going to do next, the stock market, how the economy is going to do. Then put all that bandwidth into focusing on the things we know are going to be part of our future.

FP: You write that having a good imagination can help people be better prepared for unexpected risks.

MH: Think about the two biggest risks to financial markets in the last 20, 25 years. In my opinion, it’s September 11th and covid – The two things that created the most uncertainty, created the most financial risk. What those events had in common was that no one saw them coming until the day they occurred – not in any economic outlook, not in any analyst’s forecast. One day the world was easy and peaceful, and the next day everything changed.

The biggest risks are the things you don’t see coming. It’s almost certain that the biggest economic risks over the next five years – the next 10, 20 years – are things that no one is talking about today. This is going to be some unexpected surprise. That’s why, from a strategic perspective, I think the level of liquidity and savings and support in everybody’s finances should feel like it’s very high – that should make you a little nervous. If that seems like too much, you’ll have a fighting chance to handle surprises you can’t even imagine right now. If you’re only saving for the risk you can predict, you’ll miss a surprise every time.

FP: In “Same as Ever” you see connections to investing or investment behavior in areas far removed from finance, whether it’s history or evolutionary biology or sports. How are you drawing those lines?

MH: I’ve always looked at investing not as the study of finance but as the study of how people treat money. And that’s a very broad umbrella. Virtually every discipline is the study of human behavior and how people make decisions.

We can learn a lot about investing by studying politics and military history and biology and medicine and sports – all these things that seem completely unrelated but are still relevant to living in a world with risk and uncertainty and greed and fear. Are related to people’s capacity. Once you have that wider lens, at least for me, it’s more interesting. It gets you closer to the truth about what’s really going on out there.

FP: you also talk The dangers of certainty and overconfidence.

MH: If you were to have an accurate view of the economy, you would come up with something along the lines of “no one knows.” And that hurts. Like, it’s not a fun thing to think about. Certainty reduces the uneasy feeling in your mind that arises from uncertainty. So, if you turn on CNBC, and you see a person who says, “I know with 100% certainty that the economy is going to do X, Y, and Z over the next year,” it makes you feel good. It does, because you just reduced the uncertainty in your mind.

But if you go ahead and say, “I don’t know – 20% chance it could go up, 20% chance it could go down,” that’s the last time you’ll be on TV. Nobody wants to listen to him, even if that person is far more accurate historically and statistically. You should listen to this kind of person – but the person who thumps the table will get all the attention.

FP: Can you talk about the idea that “peace sows the seeds of madness” – that stability is destabilizing?

MH: In the 1960s, there was a great economist named Hyman Minsky who came up with this idea that he called the financial instability hypothesis. When the economy is stable people become optimistic. And when they become optimistic, they fall into debt. And when they get into debt the economy becomes unstable. So the reason the economy is unstable is that it used to be stable. Therefore, he said, you can never imagine a world in which there is no recession, no boom or bust, because the absence of a recession is what actually creates a recession.

I think it’s the same in the stock market too. When there is no volatility, people think there is no risk. When they feel there is no risk, they are going to bid very high valuations. And once valuations get really high, it becomes risky. That’s why you can never get rid of bear markets because their very absence plants the seeds for the next bear market.

Once you agree with that, you become more comfortable with volatility, recession. And you don’t see this as a flaw in the system – you see it as an inevitable structure of how capitalist economies work. Whenever there is a recession there is a tendency to point fingers. “who is responsible?” You look at it like somebody messed up, somebody made a mistake. I think a healthy way to look at it is that it’s an absolute necessity of this system. It’s not like a car accident where someone was at fault. It’s just like a hurricane – not fun, but an inevitability that we can’t do much about.

FP: On the Collaborative Fund Blog you wrote Recently “The most valuable personal finance asset doesn’t need to impress anyone.” Can you expand on that?

MH: It is natural that much of our society is based on consumption to impress other people. Everyone does this. I do. But no one is thinking about your house or your car or your clothes or your jewelry as much as you are because they are thinking about themselves. Once you realize this, I think your desire to show off and impress strangers diminishes. And it is an extremely powerful financial asset.

Many people have some degree of lifestyle debt or lifestyle debt, and the core of that debt is a desire to impress strangers. And once you can – maybe not remove, it’s probably impossible – but at least put pressure on it, you’ll realize that it’s an asset that’s more valuable than picking the right stock or making the right investment. .

FP: You last state That you prefer to spend the entire month of December just disconnecting and recharging. What have you planned for this December?

MH: This December is going to be almost the opposite. I’m writing a new book called “The Art of Spending Money,” writing most of it in December and January. It’s about personal finance, almost nothing about investing. Its [about] How we think about what we want in life. Society has drilled into virtually everyone’s mind that you want to be rich and materialistic because that will make you happy. But there is a lack of evidence for this. Those who have reached there, have reached the top of the mountain, to say the least, found it very disappointing. [The book] Exploring their stories, what we can learn from them, how we can spend our money better and what our financial goals and mindset should be. It’s all mentioned, but I haven’t written it yet.

FP: So there is no December holiday for you this year.

MH: Four years in a row, I took the entire month of December off, and it’s always so fun to think about October and November. It is played the same way every time. It was really great for about five days, and by December 5th, I’m bored. By December 10th, I am borderline depressed. This happens every year but still, it’s fun to think about.

I think a lot of people who pursue early retirement imagine a life in which early retirement would be so great – and then they actually do. And it’s the same thing. They go from boredom to depression very quickly. Most people want to be productive, they want to wake up and do the best work they can. That’s what’s really going to make them happy. It’s a great reminder that even though work can be hard and stressful, sometimes not working and not being productive is even worse.

