Psychology Experts Say 200 Highly Successful Liars Share How They Deceive People – Here Are the 7 Biggest Signs

As psychologists and psychology professors, we have always been interested in how liars mislead others.

So while researching our book “Big Liars: What Psychological Science Tells Us About Lying and How You Can Avoid Being Lied” we polled over 200 participants who identified as habitual liars. Prompted the following: “When people lie, they often use strategies to conceal their deception and make themselves appear truthful to others. Describe the strategies you use when you lie to others.” Are.”

Here are the most common ways liars say they lie:

1. They make eye contact

The group said they try to maintain or increase the amount of eye contact with the person they are lying to.

“In the eyes I see them dead,” one person wrote. Others described similar strategies for maintaining eye contact or said they avoided looking away while lying.

2. They control their facial expressions

Participants reported that they attempted to manipulate their facial expressions to present a believable face.

He wrote about trying not to let the look of fear or surprise appear on his face. “I just tried to keep a straight face,” said one.

3. They work calmly and confidently

People wrote that he tried to maintain normal behavior. One study participant said they “acted as if nothing was wrong or different.”

4. They don’t move

People claimed that they deliberately controlled or minimized movements with their arms or legs and otherwise attempted to maintain normal physical movements, such as crossing their arms, in order to reduce the urge to move. Can go.

5. They behave emotionally

When some people lie, they try to appear more emotional than they actually feel, such as by pretending to be upset or crying. He believed that sentimentality would convince others of his truthfulness.

6. They manage their tone and pitch

People reported efforts to change and manage the tone of their voice or the pitch of their voice, for example, by trying to keep a confident tone of voice, using a serious tone, and not letting the pitch of their voice rise. By trying.

7. They control the details

People suggested that they worked to manage the amount or nature of details and evidence they shared, withholding important information or sometimes adding details in an effort to seem convincing.

Simple ways to recognize a liar

We are humans, not walking polygraph machines. But we can use techniques to recognize when people are being dishonest with us more easily.

One strategy is to get the potential liar to talk. The more a person talks, the more information he gets

provide. Every piece of information they provide is something that can potentially be tested or verified based on evidence.

Another way is to ask them to repeat themselves. For example, if someone at work claims to have contributed to a major project, wait a week and ask them to retell their version of events. Liars often change details between two statements.

If you notice inconsistencies, you may uncover dishonesty.

Christian L Hart, PhD, is professor of psychology at Texas Woman’s University. He has a master’s degree and a PhD in experimental psychology and has been a professor for nearly 20 years. He is the author of “Big Liars: What Psychological Science Tells Us About Lying and How You Can Avoid Being Deceived.” Follow him on Twitter @chrisartpsych,

Drew A. curtis, PhD, is a licensed psychologist, director of the PsyD and MS Counseling Psychology programs at Angelo State University, and co-author of “Big Liars.” He also serves as the Executive Officer of the Southwestern Psychological Association and President of the Psychological Association of Greater West Texas.

Don’t miss:

Source: www.cnbc.com