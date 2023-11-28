Psychology expert says, ‘highly successful and well-liked’ people are never afraid to use these 3 words

It’s hard to admit that you were wrong. In some cultures, this may be seen as a sign of weakness or stupidity, so we cling tightly to the idea of ​​having certainty and being right.

But researchers have found that when someone admits they were wrong, they are not seen as less competent. People actually consider them smarter, more communal and friendly.

As a psychology expert, I have found that there are highly successful and likable “entrants,” and they are not afraid to say three simple words: “I was wrong.”

Here’s what good entrants do:

1. They prioritize learning and growth.

When you define learning as wins, you move toward understanding rather than counting the times you were right or wrong.

A study by psychologists Carol Dweck and Karina Schumann supports this, finding that we are more likely to take responsibility for our mistakes if we believe we have the power to change our behavior.

The key is to remind yourself that even if your behavior was wrong, you can change it in the future. And just because you’re admitting wrongdoing, doesn’t mean you’re saying you’re a bad person.

It’s like my old therapist used to say every time I talked about a fight with my then-boyfriend: “Do you want to be right, or do you want to be happy?”

2. They ask for more information.

When someone tells you that you’re wrong, instead of immediately getting defensive, get curious about why they’re telling you that. “Can you tell me more?” Reply with. And really listen to what they have to say.

This not only makes you more receptive to feedback and the other person’s ideas, but also has the potential to expand the way you think about a topic or issue.

You will become less aggressive about others’ opinions as well as challenge your own sense of certainty.

3. They remember that humans are ready to forgive.

When we admit that we are wrong, not only will we appear stronger and friendlier, but we are also more likely to be forgiven for our transgressions.

A study by psychologist Molly Crockett showed that humans have a basic instinct to forgive others, even strangers. Maybe because the alternative is to get hurt or end a relationship, and miss out on benefits that could have brought us down the line.

When we admit our mistakes, we create a greater ability to preserve or repair the most important connections in your life.

Scott Shigeoka is a curiosity and psychology expert and author of “Discover: How curiosity can change your life and change the world.” He is known for translating research into strategies that promote positive well-being and connected relationships around the world through his courses at UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center and the University of Texas at Austin. He spoke at Pixar , IDEO, Airbnb, Google, and universities around the world. Follow him Instagram And Linkedin,

