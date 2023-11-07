Psychologists reveal 5 types of ‘good mothers’ – and which one is the best

Science has named five types of ‘socially acceptable’ mothers. This is why you don’t need to get fit , [+] Template. getty

A 2022 study published in Journal of Family Theory and Review Social norms and expectations of motherhood have been examined over the past two decades. The study revealed five different ideals of “ideal mothers”, each fraught with its own challenges and contradictory, gendered implications.

According to studies, there are five types of good mothers.

1. Present mother

The “present mother” criterion emphasizes being a highly attentive, present mother who has an encyclopedic understanding of her child’s every want, need, and desire. While conscious parenting is important, the present mother ideal is often manifested in making extraordinary sacrifices, devoting one’s body, time, and complete attention to the child, regardless of any personal suffering, health, or financial limitations.

This criterion is considered the gold standard for providing the best possible care to children, reinforcing the widespread belief that mothers are the final authority in child care. Concepts like “mother knows best” imply that motherhood is an innate talent and perpetuate impossible gender norms.

This ideal implies that mothers should intuitively know how to be ideal parents. This creates an environment where any questions, fears or concerns about motherhood are seen as a failure and can lead to a lack of support from their partners, family or communities, increasing their challenges. As a result, mothers often feel isolated, frustrated, fearful, and exhausted.

2. Forward-looking mother

The basic ideal of the “future-oriented mother” places extreme emphasis on being the primary architect of the child’s future, in terms of both physical and cognitive development. Mothers are expected to know how to create a parenting environment conducive to the child’s physical development from the very beginning.

For example, this expectation extends to matters such as breastfeeding, which is revered as the pinnacle of natural and healthy nutrition, while formula milk is often considered artificial.

A 2022 study found that mothers often have recurring feelings of guilt due to rigid societal expectations regarding breastfeeding their children. Mothers of older children are expected to continue this careful management as well as find ethically sourced food, which often requires them to allocate significant financial and time resources.

Mothers are also charged with creating an ideal learning environment and are encouraged to initiate early mental stimulation and arrange only the best education for their children, regardless of diverse backgrounds and economic circumstances. Which promotes a culture of perfectionism.

It is important to recognize that deviating from these norms does not equate to failure as a parent. A more inclusive perspective allows mothers to make choices that best fit their unique circumstances and the well-being of their babies.

3. Working mother

The norm of the working mother reflects the expectation to seamlessly blend one’s professional responsibilities with one’s maternal role. This implies that a mother’s employment should not reduce the time and energy available for family responsibilities.

On the one hand, popular media and the workplace portray working mothers negatively or encourage them to focus more on caregiving at home. On the other hand, coworkers and employers may view mothers as less committed and less career-oriented employees after becoming mothers.

The result is a lose-lose situation for mothers who continue to work and find themselves in a marginal position, considered neither ideal employees nor fully committed caregivers.

4. Janata Janani

This norm dictates that mothers exercise an exceptionally high level of control over their bodies, maternal performance, and children in their personal lives, and especially in the public eye, where mothers fear being watched, judged, and ignored by others. There is even an expectation of being monitored by the police. For example, breastfeeding in public is often avoided.

As a result of societal expectations, expectant mothers may struggle to control their body shape, cravings, emotions or even try to micromanage the process of childbirth, Based on internal beliefs, she may attempt to demonstrate strength and the ability to “gain control” over her body after delivery. What a “good mother” should do, feel, and look like.

Research shows that some mothers want to control their children’s appearance, behavior, success, and performance, because these outcomes serve as evidence of their own success as a mother. These expectations can be stifling and counterproductive, causing mothers to constantly question their own value as a mother and potentially damaging their relationships with their children.

5. Happy mother

The ideal of the “happy mother” preaches an unrealistic expectation of perpetual happiness and satisfaction in one’s maternal role. Society implicitly dictates that women should naturally desire motherhood even before they conceive, leaving potentially childless individuals to grapple with mixed emotions ranging from longing to despair or even despair. There may also be confusion about whether motherhood is not what they want.

Mothers are also expected to love their newborn immediately and happily bond with it or enjoy breastfeeding, even though this act may produce conflicting feelings of pain, discomfort, and exhaustion.

Additionally, mothers who express dissatisfaction or frustration often face judgment. Their complaints are routinely dismissed, reinforcing the idea that motherhood should evoke exclusively positive emotions, despite it being a life-changing and deeply challenging experience, which can bring with it postpartum depression. Including the possibility of developing serious physical and mental health conditions.

conclusion

The concept of being a “good mother” emphasizes that meeting a child’s needs does not require perfection. Some level of inconsistency and occasional lapses in care are not harmful and can help children develop independence and resilience, highlighting the need for a more realistic and compassionate approach to motherhood.

With diverse experiences of motherhood, a one-size-fits-all approach to parenting must be challenged. Parenting is a learned skill and it is not necessary or even possible to do it perfectly. It’s essential to take time for yourself and rely on a support system, while remembering that the “perfect mom” is nothing but a myth.