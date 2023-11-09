PSX invites entrepreneurs to seek low-cost trading rights The Express Tribune

Brings ‘Online Brokers’ Category for Startups, Fintechs and Others

Salman Siddiqui 09 November 2023

Karachi:

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has launched an “Online Only Broker” category by inviting all entrepreneurs, including start-ups and fintechs, to apply for low-cost trading rights and licensing.

Settlement of trades through online broker only will be done by the e-clearing company as the new stockbroker category will eliminate physical contact.

In a notification on Wednesday, PSX said the online-only broker (being a sub-category of trading) has been introduced as a digital platform for entrepreneurs.

Under this category, the client onboarding process and trading services of the broker will be provided through online channels only. Furthermore, “low financial resource requirements and low entry costs make it an ideal choice for those looking for a cost-effective way to offer brokerage services.”

“PSX is committed to supporting innovation in the securities market given the growing demand for digital/online investment platforms,” the exchange said.

It states that an online-only broker license involves lower financial requirements and operating costs without the need for a physical office. With this license, the broker can execute trades in the ready or future markets by providing client onboarding, trade execution and support services with minimal overheads only through electronic means.

“Whether you are digitally savvy or have a financial background, providing brokerage services has never been simpler.”

PSX clarified that online-only brokers will not be allowed to do proprietary trading, meaning they cannot trade their own shares.

PSX said it is essential to maintain adequate system infrastructure including a functional website, internal control procedures and technology to facilitate Internet Based Trading Services (IBTS) for online traders in an effective, efficient and robust manner. The license can be obtained by paying a fee of Rs 50,000 to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). They will also have to pay an annual renewal fee of Rs 25,000.

Online brokers are required to maintain a minimum net worth of Rs 7.5 million. Their base minimum capital (BMC) requirement is Rs 1 million (to be deposited in the PSX and maintained at all times).

However, some traditional stockbrokers have expressed their displeasure over the introduction of online traders, claiming that it is a violation of the Demutualization Act 2012 and their high-net-worth clients such as mutual funds and financial institutions were large investors in the PSX. . Can open their own trading companies.

Citing a comparison, he said a traditional broker gets trading rights for Rs 2.5 million, while an online-only broker gets rights for only Rs 50,000. He explained that although new traders cannot trade their own shares, they can execute trades for their sponsors, just like company owners.

Additionally, PSX has launched a WhatsApp service to provide a range of information including market reports, summaries, daily quotes and announcements.

Published in The Express Tribune, November 9, 2023.

